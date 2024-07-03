AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC. NEWS RELEASE AUXICO ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT UPDATE CALL Montreal, Quebec / July 2, 2024 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG, OTC: AUXIF) ("Auxico" or the "Company") announces that the Company will host a management update call on Friday July 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the Company's management will provide information with regard to the following: (1) current cease trade order issued by the Autorité des marches financiers; (2) operational update on the Colombian Minastyc project; (3) technical reports relating to the Colombian Minastyc project; and (4) operational update on the Bolivian El Benton project. The Company's management will respond to questions submitted by shareholders in advance to the scheduled call. The call will be accessible via the Zoom platform, by video conference and by telephone, and the participants should use the following information to join the call: Please click the link below to join the video call: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89949666851 Or join via telephone: United States: +1 646 558 8656 Canada: +1 647 374 4685 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830 Webinar ID: 899 4966 6851 More international numbers are available on the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kx32Kj5A5 If shareholders would like any specific items to be addressed during the call, they should email suggestions and questions in advance to: ta@auxicoresources.com. Due to the time limit of the call, the management will select a number of questions to be addressed during the call. About Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG and on

the OTC Market under symbol AUXIF. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia. Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc." ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS « signed. » « signed. » Pierre Gauthier Mark Billings CEO & President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. pg@auxicoresources.com mb@auxicoresources.com Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641