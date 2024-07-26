AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC.

NEWS RELEASE

AUXICO ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BUZZ WEST

Montreal, Quebec / July 25, 2024 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Kenneth "Buzz" West from the Board of Directors of Auxico, effective immediately.

Mr. West will be accepting a new position shortly as Chair of a fund based in the United Kingdom, where he resides. Given the significant demands and responsibilities associated with this new position, he will not have the necessary time to devote to Auxico as a director. Consequently, he is resigning from his position on the Board.

"It has been a pleasure having Buzz as a director of Auxico over the past several years. He has been very active in helping set the strategy of the Company, as well as serving on the Audit Committee. His comments and suggestions to the management of the Company have been insightful and constructive. While he will certainly be missed, on behalf of the Board, I thank Buzz for his involvement in Auxico over the past several years and wish him all the very best in his new role," said Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Auxico.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS