Auxico Resources Canada : CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2023

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES

DISCLAIMER - Forward Looking Information

This presentation, the information contained herein, any other materials provided in connection with this presentation and any oral remarks accompanying this presentation (collectively, the "Presentation"), have been prepared by Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("AUXICO" or the "Company") solely for information purposes. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. This Presentation does not constitute an offering of securities and the information contained herein is subject to the information contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's proﬁle on www.SEDAR.com.

The following presentation contains data provided to AUXICO. As such, the Company has taken all reasonable care in reproducing the information herein. Material in this presentation may contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which the Company. assumes no responsibility. The Company does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information in this presentation. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall the Company be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages, including but not limited to, loss of programs, loss of data, loss of use of computer of other systems, or loss of proﬁts, whether or not advised of the possibility of damage, arising from the use, or inability to use, the material in this presentation. The information presented herein is not a substitute for independent professional advice before making investment decisions.

This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein reﬂect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of AUXICO. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future outlook of the Company, business plans and strategies, proposed exploration plans, future commodity prices; success of exploration activities; results of any Technical Report, the characteristics and potential of the Company's projects, completion of any recommended work programs or expansions and any timing thereof, and working capital. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 outbreak; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be reﬁned; changes in labour costs or other costs; future prices of commodities or metal prices; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, equipment breakdown, employee sickness and acts of God or other unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays caused due to a breakdown in relations with various local indigenous nations or on whose traditional territory where projects are located; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, project ﬁnancing or in the completion of exploration activities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this Presentation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors and those contained elsewhere in this Presentation are not exhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Presentation and AUXICO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Mineral Resource Estimates and Technical Report, Qualiﬁed Person

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classiﬁed in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's CIM's Deﬁnition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves, Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientiﬁc and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and veriﬁed by a Qualiﬁed Person for the purposes of the Technical Report NI 43-101, an independent consultant to AUXICO.