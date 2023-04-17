Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Auxico Resources Canada Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUAG   CA05334L1094

AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC.

(AUAG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  01:22:35 2023-04-17 pm EDT
0.4400 CAD    0.00%
12:58pAuxico Resources Canada : Corporate presentation april 2023
PU
04/14Auxico Resources shares updates on Minastyc Property and Massangana rare earths project
AQ
04/12Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Announces Grant of Environmental Impact Assessment for Its Minastyc Project in Colombia
CI
Summary 
Summary

Auxico Resources Canada : CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2023

04/17/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
CSE: AUAG

OTCQB: AUXIF

A0H:FRA

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES

DISCLAIMER - Forward Looking Information

This presentation, the information contained herein, any other materials provided in connection with this presentation and any oral remarks accompanying this presentation (collectively, the "Presentation"), have been prepared by Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("AUXICO" or the "Company") solely for information purposes. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. This Presentation does not constitute an offering of securities and the information contained herein is subject to the information contained in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's proﬁle on www.SEDAR.com.

The following presentation contains data provided to AUXICO. As such, the Company has taken all reasonable care in reproducing the information herein. Material in this presentation may contain technical or other inaccuracies, omissions, or typographical errors, for which the Company. assumes no responsibility. The Company does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information in this presentation. Under no circumstances, including, but not limited to, negligence, shall the Company be liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or other damages, including but not limited to, loss of programs, loss of data, loss of use of computer of other systems, or loss of proﬁts, whether or not advised of the possibility of damage, arising from the use, or inability to use, the material in this presentation. The information presented herein is not a substitute for independent professional advice before making investment decisions.

This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein reﬂect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of AUXICO. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future outlook of the Company, business plans and strategies, proposed exploration plans, future commodity prices; success of exploration activities; results of any Technical Report, the characteristics and potential of the Company's projects, completion of any recommended work programs or expansions and any timing thereof, and working capital. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 outbreak; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be reﬁned; changes in labour costs or other costs; future prices of commodities or metal prices; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, equipment breakdown, employee sickness and acts of God or other unfavourable operating conditions and losses; delays caused due to a breakdown in relations with various local indigenous nations or on whose traditional territory where projects are located; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, project ﬁnancing or in the completion of exploration activities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this Presentation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors and those contained elsewhere in this Presentation are not exhaustive.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Presentation and AUXICO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Mineral Resource Estimates and Technical Report, Qualiﬁed Person

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classiﬁed in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's CIM's Deﬁnition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves, Pursuant to the CIM Guidelines, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientiﬁc and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and veriﬁed by a Qualiﬁed Person for the purposes of the Technical Report NI 43-101, an independent consultant to AUXICO.

CSE: AUAG

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.AUXICORESOURCES.COM

2

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES

THE COMPANY - Critical Minerals Deposits Poised For Growth

Minastyc Project with small scale mining permit and EIA approval: ±1 million MT of rare earths hosted in monazite sands and at grades over 63% TREO and other platinum group, precious and critical metals such as coltan in Colombia

AUXICO is positioned to become a major supplier of critical minerals and rare earth elements (average total rare earth oxide "TREO" content in excess of 54-63%across various project jurisdictions) with access to ±3 million tonnes of such minerals - one of the largest independent supply sources outside of China.

COLOMBIA

million MT of rare earths to be

Major Tin Tailings Project: ±1

D.R.C

processed into ±737,000 MT of

BRAZIL

monazite concentrate over 50%

TREO, including

commercial

quantities of tin,

tantalum,

niobium and ilmenite in Brazil

±1 million MT of rare earths and critical minerals in the DRC, hosted in monazite sands with average grades over 59% TREO, and including average of grades 14.95% Nd and 3.4% Pr - active sales agent operations of monazite to global market

CSE: AUAG

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.AUXICORESOURCES.COM

3

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES

THE COMPANY - Critical Minerals Deposits Poised For Growth

AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC., CSE: AUAG,

OTCQB: AUXIF ("AUXICO" or the "Company) is a Canadian company founded in 2014, focused on the production of critical minerals and high-valuemetals, including niobium, tantalum, platinum group metals, tin and rare earth elements. The Company owns directly or through joint ventures, mineral rights in Colombia and Brazil.

The Company is the exclusive sales agent for rare earth concentrates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Central America Nickel Inc. (CAN).

The Company has licensed a technology called the Ultrasound Assisted Extraction (UAEx), for the separation and reﬁning of critical minerals, which has been proven successful at recovering rare earths (+84% recoveries in solution).

Symbol

Brazil

DR Congo

Colombia

Average UAEx

Grade (%)

Grade (%)

Grade (%)

Recovery (%)

CeO2

35.90

31.61

31.09

85.72

Dy2O3

0.28

0.09

0.72

86.63

Gd2O3

0.17

0.73

0.75

87.47

La2O3

15.17

9.41

9.40

85.41

Nd2O3

9.04

12.34

9.49

84.74

Pr6O11

0.89

2.58

2.44

85.94

Sm2O3

0.90

1.99

1.81

86.02

Y2O3

1.14

0.49

0.50

76.26

Total RE (%)

63.49

59.24

56.20

84.77

PATENTED ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY (UAEX), LICENSED BY AUXICO, IS EFFECTIVE ON HIGH-VALUE RARE EARTH SAMPLES, ACHIEVING +84% RECOVERIES OF SELECT RARE EARTH ELEMENTS OVER A 2-HOUR LEACHING TIME, AS DISPLAYED IN THE DEPOSIT SAMPLES ACCESSIBLE FROM

AUXICO'S PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES

CSE: AUAG

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.AUXICORESOURCES.COM

4

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS - Sustainable Revenues and Growth Planned for 2023

  • Sustainable revenue stream from DRC monazite trading operations:
    • 5 trades executed for a cumulative 949 tonnes in 2022; Auxico received 15% trading commissions from +US$4M sales.
    • Operations to be scaled to 500 tpm, representative potential ~US$4.75M in annual revenues for Auxico once mechanized.
  • New revenue stream from tin trading operations in Colombia with JV partner, Gracor:
    • First trade of 15 metric tonnes scheduled for end of Q22023; a tin trading operation representative of a potential US$200,000 in monthly recurring revenues when scaled to 20 tpm.

Region

Commodity Sold

Current Capacity

Est. Price/Tonne

Tonnes Sold in

Annual Revenue in

Scale Up

Potential Annual

2022

2022

Potential

Sales Revenues

DRC - 15% sales agency

Monazite (RE)

100 tpm

± US$ 5,275/T

949

US$750,000

500 tpm

± US$ 4.75 M

commission rate

+50% TREO

Colombia - 70% joint

Tin +65%

15 tpm

± US$ 24,300/T

-

-

20 tpm

± US$ 2.6 M

venture proﬁt share

(10.04.2023) LME Tin

  • Diversiﬁed projects, minerals and regional operations:
    • Limited market exposure and jurisdiction risk due to diversiﬁed supply sources across DRC, Colombia and Brazil.
    • Strong government support and regional relationships with joint venture partners and local communities.
  • Oﬀ-takeagreements in place:
    • Execution of bankable tin oﬀ-takeagreement with Cuex (Swiss subsidiary of Shangai Qunxian Industrial Group Co), Chinese commodity trading company, which represents a purchase of 3,600 tpy for 5 years, for a total of 18,000 tonnes of commercial tin concentrates, and tantalum oﬀ-takeagreement with Lasell Company for 1,000 tpm.
    • Other ongoing off-take negotiations with major vehicle manufacturers and governments, to complement and complete Auxico's upstream (supply) and midstream (processing/reﬁning) capabilities of the critical mineral and RE supply chain.
  • Corporate Resilience:
    • Revenue producing project and ﬁnancing structures under negotiation to limit shareholder dilution.
    • Strong Board and experienced management with industry expertise (capital markets, commodities trading, ﬁnancing, ESG, critical mineral industry experts).

CSE: AUAG

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.AUXICORESOURCES.COM

5

Disclaimer

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,45 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2022 35,1 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2022 31,2 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 25,8 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 163x
EV / Sales 2022 182x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC.
Duration : Period :
Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. Frederick Kozak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Billings Chairman
Richard T. Boudreault Chief Technology Officer & Director
Kenneth Reginald Dawson West Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC.-2.22%26
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.33%7 856
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-3.01%7 405
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.95%6 000
SILVERCREST METALS INC.16.42%1 038
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.2.82%840
