Auxico Resources Canada : CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2023

LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES
THE COMPANY - Critical Minerals Deposits Poised For Growth
Minastyc Project with small scale mining permit and EIA approval: ±1 million MT of rare earths hosted in monazite sands and at grades over 63% TREO and other platinum group, precious and critical metals such as coltan in Colombia
AUXICO is positioned to become amajor supplier of critical minerals and rare earth elements(average total rare earth oxide "TREO" content in excess of54-63%across various project jurisdictions) with access to ±3 million tonnes of such minerals - one of the largest independent supply sources outside of China.
COLOMBIA
million MT of rare earths to be
Major Tin Tailings Project: ±1
D.R.C
processed into ±737,000 MT of
BRAZIL
monazite concentrate over 50%
TREO, including
commercial
quantities of tin,
tantalum,
niobium and ilmenite in Brazil
±1 million MT of rare earths and critical minerals in the DRC, hosted in monazite sands with average grades over 59% TREO, and including average of grades 14.95% Nd and 3.4% Pr - active sales agent operations of monazite to global market
THE COMPANY - Critical Minerals Deposits Poised For Growth
AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC., CSE: AUAG,
OTCQB: AUXIF ("AUXICO" or the "Company) is a Canadian company founded in 2014, focused on the production of critical minerals andhigh-valuemetals, including niobium, tantalum, platinum group metals, tin and rare earth elements. The Company owns directly or through joint ventures, mineral rights in Colombia and Brazil.
The Company is the exclusive sales agent for rare earth concentrates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Central America Nickel Inc. (CAN).
The Company has licensed a technology called the Ultrasound Assisted Extraction (UAEx), for the separation and reﬁning of critical minerals, which has been proven successful at recovering rare earths (+84% recoveries in solution).
Symbol
Brazil
DR Congo
Colombia
Average UAEx
Grade (%)
Grade (%)
Grade (%)
Recovery (%)
CeO2
35.90
31.61
31.09
85.72
Dy2O3
0.28
0.09
0.72
86.63
Gd2O3
0.17
0.73
0.75
87.47
La2O3
15.17
9.41
9.40
85.41
Nd2O3
9.04
12.34
9.49
84.74
Pr6O11
0.89
2.58
2.44
85.94
Sm2O3
0.90
1.99
1.81
86.02
Y2O3
1.14
0.49
0.50
76.26
Total RE (%)
63.49
59.24
56.20
84.77
PATENTED ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY (UAEX), LICENSED BY AUXICO, IS EFFECTIVE ON HIGH-VALUE RARE EARTH SAMPLES, ACHIEVING +84% RECOVERIES OF SELECT RARE EARTH ELEMENTS OVER A 2-HOUR LEACHING TIME, AS DISPLAYED IN THE DEPOSIT SAMPLES ACCESSIBLE FROM
LEADER IN CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS SUPPLY, TRADE AND NEAR TERM REFINING CAPABILITIES
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS - Sustainable Revenues and Growth Planned for 2023
Sustainable revenue stream from DRC monazite trading operations:
5 trades executed for a cumulative 949 tonnes in 2022; Auxico received 15% trading commissions from +US$4M sales.
Operations to be scaled to 500 tpm, representative potential ~US$4.75M in annual revenues for Auxico once mechanized.
New revenue stream from tin trading operations in Colombia with JV partner, Gracor:
First trade of 15 metric tonnes scheduled for end of Q22023; a tin trading operation representative of a potential US$200,000 in monthly recurring revenues when scaled to 20 tpm.
Region
Commodity Sold
Current Capacity
Est. Price/Tonne
Tonnes Sold in
Annual Revenue in
Scale Up
Potential Annual
2022
2022
Potential
Sales Revenues
DRC - 15% sales agency
Monazite (RE)
100 tpm
± US$ 5,275/T
949
US$750,000
500 tpm
± US$ 4.75 M
commission rate
+50% TREO
Colombia - 70% joint
Tin +65%
15 tpm
± US$ 24,300/T
-
-
20 tpm
± US$ 2.6 M
venture proﬁt share
(10.04.2023) LME Tin
Diversiﬁed projects, minerals and regional operations:
Limited market exposure and jurisdiction risk due to diversiﬁed supply sources across DRC, Colombia and Brazil.
Strong government support and regional relationships with joint venture partners and local communities.
Oﬀ-takeagreements in place:
Execution ofbankable tinoﬀ-takeagreement with Cuex (Swiss subsidiary of Shangai Qunxian Industrial Group Co), Chinese commodity trading company, which represents a purchase of 3,600 tpy for 5 years, for a total of 18,000 tonnes of commercial tin concentrates, and tantalumoﬀ-takeagreement with Lasell Company for 1,000 tpm.
Other ongoing off-take negotiations with major vehicle manufacturers and governments, to complement and complete Auxico's upstream (supply) and midstream (processing/reﬁning) capabilities of the critical mineral and RE supply chain.
Corporate Resilience:
Revenue producing project and ﬁnancing structures under negotiation to limit shareholder dilution.
Strong Board and experienced management with industry expertise (capital markets, commodities trading, ﬁnancing, ESG, critical mineral industry experts).
