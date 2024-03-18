TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Monday March 25, 2024, before the financial markets open.

The Company will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to IR@auxly.com.

