    XLY   CA05335P1099

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

(XLY)
  Report
Auxly Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and COVID-19 Precautionary Guidance

05/31/2021 | 07:30am EDT
TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX- XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4.  

COVID-19 Guidance

The Company is strongly discouraging physical attendance at the meeting to proactively deal with potential issues arising from the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to limit and mitigate risks to the health and safety of its communities, shareholders, employees, directors and other stakeholders. The Meeting will not be open to the general public and will be restricted to registered shareholders (who are also strongly discouraged from attending) and duly appointed proxyholders only. To ensure compliance with public health guidance on public gatherings, registered shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting are required to provide the Company with at least 48 hours advance notice, and any shareholder who does not provide such notice and receive approval from the Company to attend will not be admitted to the Meeting. Notice can be provided at IR@auxly.com.

To allow shareholders to follow the conduct of the Meeting, the Company is providing an audio teleconference that can be used by participants to listen to the Meeting in real time.

Teleconference Details

Date: Monday June 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383

Conference ID: 94023704

Please note that shareholders will not be entitled to vote at, or otherwise participate in, the Meeting by way of teleconference or other electronic means, and so this year, more than ever, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials for the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular, which has been mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR as well as the Company’s website.

There will be no formal question and answer period following the Meeting and presentation by management, however, shareholders are welcome to submit questions in advance to the Investor Relations inbox at IR@auxly.com, and the Company will respond to select questions submitted before June 21, 2021 on the call.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Investor Relations:

For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: 
Email: IR@auxly.com
Phone: 1.833.695.2414

Media Enquiries (only): 

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:
Email: press@auxly.com 

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
