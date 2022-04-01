Log in
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

Auxly Cannabis : 2021 Q4 and YE Financial Statements
PU
02:38pAUXLY CANNABIS : 2021 Q4 and YE Financial Statements
PU
09:23aInnovative Industrial Properties Prices $300 Million Share Offering
MT
Auxly Cannabis : 2021 Q4 and YE Financial Statements

04/01/2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Dated March 30, 2022

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. and its subsidiaries [the "Group"], which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"].

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Impairment test for goodwill and indefinite-life intangible assets

As at December 31, 2021, the total carrying value of goodwill and indefinite life intangible assets related to the Cannabis cash generating unit ["CGU"] were $24.1 million and $60.1 million, respectively. Management assesses at least annually, or at any time if an indicator of impairment exists, whether there has been an impairment loss in the carrying value of these assets. The Group performs their annual impairment test as of December 31 and estimates the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit to which goodwill and indefinite life intangible assets have been allocated using a discounted cash flow model. The Group discloses significant judgments, estimates and assumptions and the result of their analysis in respect of impairment in note 9 to the consolidated financial statements.

Auditing management's annual goodwill and indefinite life intangible assets impairment test was complex, given the degree of judgment and subjectivity in evaluating management's estimates and assumptions in determining the recoverable amount of the Cannabis CGU. Significant assumptions included revenue growth rates, earnings margins and the discount rate, which are affected by expectations about future market and economic conditions.

To test the estimated recoverable amount of the Cannabis CGU, our audit procedures included, among others:

  • We evaluated the historical accuracy of management's estimates on revenue growth rates and earnings margins by comparing management's past projections to actual performance;

  • We compared management's estimated revenue growth rates and the earnings margins to current industry, market, historical performance and economic trends;

  • With the assistance of our valuation specialists, we assessed the Group's impairment model, valuation methodology, and certain significant assumptions, including the discount rate, and compared the aggregate recoverable amount of the CGU to the Group's market capitalization;

  • With the assistance of our valuation specialists, we assessed the selection and application of the discount rate by comparing the risk-free rate and risk premiums to comparable market data;

  • With the assistance of our valuation specialists, we performed a sensitivity analysis on significant assumptions, including revenue growth rates, earnings margins and the discount rate, to evaluate changes in the recoverable amount of the CGU that would result from changes in the assumptions; and

  • We assessed the adequacy of the Group's disclosures included in note 9 of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in relation to this matter.

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Valuation of cannabis inventory

As at December 31, 2021, the Group held inventory of $52.1 million. The Group discloses its accounting policies with relation to inventory in note 3, and the significant components of inventory in note 7 to the consolidated financial statements.

Auditing management's inventory costing is complex due to the nature of the process to calculate the ongoing cost of inventory and the use of complex models [the "model"] used to calculate ongoing cost of inventory. There are a variety of inputs and source data used within the model that increase the extent of audit effort, including suitable portions of related production overheads, based on normal operating capacity and expenditures directly related to the manufacturing process.

Other information

To test the valuation of cannabis inventory, our audit procedures included, among others:

  • We evaluated the incorporation of the source data into the models, and on a sample basis tested the formulas used and the computational accuracy;

  • We tested management's calculation of production costs and allocation of indirect costs by assessing the appropriateness of the allocation method, assessing the appropriateness of utilization and normal operating capacity, and recalculating the allocations;

  • We tested the production quantities used in the model by physically observing and verifying inventory quantities on a sample basis; and

  • We assessed the adequacy of the Group's disclosures included in note 7 of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in relation to this matter.

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
