Auxly Cannabis : 2021 Q4 and YE MD&A

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Dated March 30, 2022

Table of Contents

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS .............................................................. 3

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS ................................................................................................ 3

OUTLOOK .................................................................................................................................. 10

COVID-19 PANDEMIC ............................................................................................................. 13

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS: FOURTH QUARTER 2021 TO DATE .............................. 14

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ......................... 16

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ................................................................................................. 17

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ............................................................................ 21

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS OF OPERATIONS .......................................................... 22

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES .................................................................... 24

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ........................................................................... 25

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA ............................................................................................. 26

NON-GAAP MEASURES ........................................................................................................ 26

COMMITMENTS AND OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS .............................. 28

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................................................... 29

DISCLOSURE AND INTERNAL CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES .............................. 31

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................ 32

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT ............................................... 33

RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................................ 33

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ................................................................................. 33

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as of March 30, 2022 unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A reviews the operating results, financial position and liquidity of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly", "we", "our", or the "Company"). All amounts are stated in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, except common shares ("Shares"), options, and per Share amounts. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This MD&A may contain forward-looking information that is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this MD&A and is not a guarantee of future performance and involves risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Readers should refer to the "Forward Looking Statements" section in this MD&A. This MD&A makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-GAAP measures and readers should refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in this MD&A.

Certain comparative amounts have been retrospectively restated in this MD&A as a result of the sale of KGK Science Inc. ("KGK") which occurred during the second quarter of 2021. Historical results of operations and cash flows associated with KGK have been aggregated and presented as discontinued operations as applicable, with Adjusted EBITDA presented on a continuing operations basis.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Our Business

We are a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers.

Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Canadian Market

On October 17, 2018, the Cannabis Act came into force, initially permitting the recreational sale of certain classes of cannabis products, including dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, and cannabis oil (collectively referred to as "Cannabis 1.0 Products"). On October 17, 2019, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals were added to the authorized classes of cannabis (collectively referred to as "Cannabis 2.0 Products", and together with Cannabis 1.0 Products, collectively referred to as "Cannabis Products") and such Cannabis 2.0 Products were first available for sale on December 16, 2019. Since 2019, Health Canada undertook a consultation, established a Scientific Advisory Committee, and has been engaged in discussions regarding the possible legalization of Cannabis Health Products, which would permit the making of health claims in respect of cannabis products without the required oversight of a practitioner such as a doctor but such products are not currently permitted.

Canadian Strategy and Capabilities

Brand Portfolio and Product Offering

We have created a portfolio of brands designed for a broad market of cannabis consumers, with differentiation in price points across targeted consumer segments.

Based upon consumer insights, Auxly has developed a broad portfolio of Cannabis Products to meet the evolving needs and preferences of Canadian cannabis consumers. Our initial focus was on the development of Cannabis 2.0 Products and we were one of the first cannabis companies to distribute and sell Cannabis 2.0 Products across Canada following their legalization.

We were the top-selling licensed producer of Cannabis 2.0 Products nationally in 2020 and 2021. The Company introduced a variety of Cannabis 1.0 Products to the market throughout 2021 and ended the year as the #5 licensed producer in Canada by total recreational retail sales as reported by Headset Canadian Insights Data ("Headset")1.

Our Cannabis Products available during the fourth quarter of 2021 are described below by brand and product format:

1 Data provided by Headset as at February 10, 2022.