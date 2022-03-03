Auxly Cannabis : Quarterly Report - 2021 Q2 XLY Interim FS Final
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC .
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
Dated August 13, 2021
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC .
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
As at:
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
$
31,735
$
21,214
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
Short-term investments
286
286
Accounts receivables (Note 5)
15,919
10,684
Biological assets (Note 6)
582
419
Inventory (Note 7)
50,727
43,797
Research contract costs
-
2,931
Prepaid expenses
1,633
873
Deposits (Note 12)
10,249
7,444
Other receivables
3,246
2,785
114,377
90,433
Non-current assets
85,094
95,354
Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 8)
Intangible assets, net (Note 9)
72,541
74,259
Goodwill (Note 9)
23,641
28,595
Long-term investments (Note 10)
19,927
5,026
Investment in joint venture (Note 11)
80,891
82,079
Long-term deposits (Note 12)
1,640
1,781
283,734
287,094
Assets held for sale (Note 25)
1,400
1,436
Total assets
$
399,511
$
378,963
Liabilities
Current liabilities
$
19,301
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
27,241
Interest payable
419
6,563
Lease liability (Note 13)
1,261
1,473
Convertible debenture (Note 14)
8,331
-
Short-term debt (Note 15)
2,345
3,276
Deferred revenue
-
5,659
31,657
44,212
Non-current liabilities
8,788
9,410
Lease liability (Note 13)
Convertible debenture (Note 14)
92,886
110,525
Deferred tax liability
18,354
21,463
Other non-current liabilities
1,060
1,024
121,088
142,422
Liabilities held for sale (Note 25)
779
800
Total liabilities
153,524
187,434
Equity
432,147
394,574
Share capital (Note 16)
Reserves (Note 16)
112,850
98,047
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,138)
(21,952)
Deficit
(276,565)
(274,729)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
250,294
195,940
Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest
(4,307)
(4,411)
Total equity
245,987
191,529
Total liabilities and equity
$
399,511
$
378,963
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:
Genevieve Young Genevieve Young
2
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC .
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and
Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts Unaudited
For the periods ended:
Three months June 30,
Six months June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
$
29,551
$
41,703
Revenue from sales of cannabis products
$
8,320
$
18,787
Other revenue
-
66
-
70
Excise taxes
(8,699)
(1,519)
(11,685)
(2,982)
Total net revenue
20,852
6,867
30,018
15,875
Costs of sales
13,061
19,909
Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold
5,029
10,120
Inventory impairment (Note 7)
124
668
354
1,942
Gross profit excluding fair value items
7,667
1,170
9,755
3,813
Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6)
315
201
570
150
Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory
(1)
(15)
-
(195)
Gross profit
7,981
1,356
10,325
3,768
Expenses
12,066
21,271
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (Note 21)
13,608
26,350
Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9)
2,174
2,688
4,606
4,577
Interest expense (Note 22)
4,787
3,339
9,388
5,519
Total expenses
19,027
19,635
35,265
36,446
Other income/(loss)
75
191
Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10)
(4,521)
(4,636)
Interest accretion and other income
431
345
847
406
Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8)
(11,366)
(4,506)
(11,366)
(4,506)
Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses
16,995
(2,020)
21,063
(186)
Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11)
(2,494)
(996)
(2,953)
(1,781)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(571)
(1,056)
(1,179)
588
Total other income/(loss)
3,070
(12,754)
6,603
(10,115)
Net loss before income tax
(7,976)
(31,033)
(18,337)
(42,793)
Income tax recovery
4,291
567
4,330
567
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(3,685)
$
(30,466)
$
(14,007)
$
(42,226)
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations (Note 26)
12,334
1,258
12,156
(173)
Net income/(loss)
$
8,649
$
(29,208)
$
(1,851)
$
(42,399)
Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company
$
8,658
$
(27,917)
$
(1,836)
$
(40,661)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
$
(9)
$
(1,291)
$
(15)
$
(1,738)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Fair value gain/(loss) on fair value through other comprehensive income investments -
not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (Note 10)
280
1,874
3,336
(702)
Currency translation adjustment - subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
319
675
597
(603)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
$
9,248
$
(26,659)
$
2,082
$
(43,704)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company
$
9,320
$
(25,503)
$
2,204
$
(41,845)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
$
(72)
(1,156)
$
(122)
$
(1,859)
Net income/(loss) per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
From continuing operations
$
(0.05)
$
(0.06)
From discontinued operations
0.02
0.00
0.02
(0.00)
Net income/(loss) per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
762,652,783
738,481,243
Basic and diluted
627,821,967
626,517,977
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC .
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
For the periods ended:
Three months June 30,
Six months June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss for the period from continuing operations
$
(3,685)
$
(30,466)
$
(14,007)
$
(42,226)
Items not affecting cash:
124
354
Inventory impairment (Note 7)
668
1,942
Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory
1
15
-
195
Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6)
(315)
(201)
(570)
(150)
Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9)
2,620
2,262
5,158
4,187
Share-based compensation (Note 21)
960
1,282
1,166
2,699
Interest expense (Note 22)
4,353
1,909
8,539
3,649
Interest income (Note 11)
(390)
-
(753)
-
Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11)
2,494
996
2,953
1,781
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
1,179
-
1,401
-
Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10)
(75)
4,521
(191)
4,636
Income tax recovery
(4,291)
(567)
(4,330)
(567)
Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8)
11,366
4,506
11,366
4,506
Loss/(gain) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses
(16,891)
902
(16,703)
1,593
Cash used in operating activities before net working capital
$
(2,550)
$
(14,173)
$
(5,617)
$
(17,755)
Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 23)
(7,466)
6,960
(22,330)
(1,757)
Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
$
(10,016)
$
(7,213)
$
(27,947)
$
(19,512)
Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations
96
715
(681)
518
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(9,920)
$
(6,498)
$
(28,628)
$
(18,994)
Investing activities
$
-
$
637
Proceeds from sale of long-term investments (Note 10)
$
2,088
$
3,721
Proceeds on sale of subsidiary (Note 26)
1,307
-
1,307
-
Investment in joint venture
-
-
(900)
-
Purchase of capital assets (Note 8)
(4,061)
(4,486)
(5,268)
(12,095)
Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
$
(2,754)
$
(2,398)
$
(4,224)
$
(8,374)
Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations
(2)
-
(3)
(104)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(2,756)
$
(2,398)
$
(4,227)
$
(8,478)
Financing activities
$
-
-
Net proceeds from convertible debenture (Note 14)
$
8,648
$
8,648
Net proceeds from financings (Note 16)
25,366
-
43,975
-
Repayment of convertible debenture (Note 14)
-
-
-
(2,705)
Proceeds from warrants exercised
-
-
1,084
-
Proceeds from options exercised (Note 16)
1
117
1
117
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(1,026)
-
(931)
-
Repayment on long-term debt
-
-
-
(950)
Payment on lease liabilities
(281)
(391)
(556)
(935)
Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations
$
24,060
$
8,374
$
43,573
$
4,175
Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations
(80)
(109)
(197)
(113)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
23,980
$
8,265
$
43,376
$
4,062
Cash provided by (used in) continuing operations
$
11,290
$
(1,237)
$
11,402
$
(23,711)
Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations
14
606
(881)
301
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
11,304
$
(631)
$
10,521
$
(23,410)
Cash position, beginning of period
20,431
21,355
21,214
44,134
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (Note 4)
$
31,735
$
20,724
$
31,735
$
20,724
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC .
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars
Unaudited
For the periods ended:
Three months June 30,
Six months June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Share capital
Balance - beginning of period
$
410,491
$
384,431
$
394,574
$
384,431
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
-
-
1,084
-
Shares issued on exercise of options
2
117
2
117
Shares issued as at-the-market offerings (Note 16)
1,823
-
1,823
-
Shares issued on financings, net of taxes (Note 16)
18,999
-
33,452
-
Shares issued as employee awards
832
-
832
-
Fair value transfer on exercise of warrants
-
-
380
-
Fair value transfer on exercise of options
-
54
-
54
Share capital - end of period
$
432,147
$
384,602
$
432,147
$
384,602
Reserves
Convertible debentures
Balance - beginning of period
$
29,752
$
29,150
$
29,752
$
29,150
Equity component of convertible debentures
-
495
-
495
Convertible debentures - end of period
$
29,752
$
29,645
$
29,752
$
29,645
Warrants
Balance - beginning of period
$
37,579
$
30,463
$
33,803
$
30,463
Warrants issued on financings (Note 16)
5,276
-
9,432
-
Fair value transfer to shares upon conversion
-
-
(380)
-
Warrants - end of period
$
42,855
$
30,863
$
42,855
$
30,863
Contributed surplus
Balance - beginning of period
$
34,698
$
31,648
$
34,492
$
30,231
Equity component of Imperial convertible debenture, net of taxes
5,418
-
5,418
-
Employee share options:
Share based compensation
128
1,282
334
2,699
Fair value transfer of exercise of options
(1)
(54)
(1)
(54)
Contributed surplus - end of period
$
40,243
$
32,876
$
40,243
$
32,876
Reserves - end of period
$
112,850
$
93,384
$
112,850
$
93,384
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Balance - beginning of period
$
(18,674)
$
(24,316)
$
(21,952)
$
(20,718)
Fair value changes in long-term investments (Note 10)
280
1,874
3,336
(702)
Currency translation adjustment
256
540
478
(482)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period
$
(18,138)
$
(21,902)
$
(18,138)
$
(21,902)
Deficit
Attributable to the Company
Balance - beginning of period
$
(285,223)
$
(202,047)
$
(274,729)
$
(189,303)
Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company
8,658
(27,917)
(1,836)
(40,661)
Ending deficit attributable to the Company
(276,565)
(229,964)
(276,565)
(229,964)
Attributable to non-controlling interests
Balance - beginning of period
$
(4,361)
$
(3,052)
$
(4,411)
$
(2,349)
Currency translation adjustment
63
135
119
(121)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(9)
(1,291)
(15)
(1,738)
Ending deficit attributable to non-controllable interests
(4,307)
(4,208)
(4,307)
(4,208)
Deficit - end of period
$
(280,872)
$
(234,172)
$
(280,872)
$
(234,172)
Shareholders' equity - end of period
$
245,987
$
221,912
$
245,987
$
221,912
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
Sales 2021
84,3 M
66,5 M
66,5 M
Net income 2021
-24,1 M
-19,1 M
-19,1 M
Net Debt 2021
38,3 M
30,2 M
30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,00x
-5,00x
Yield 2021
-
-
Capitalization
129 M
129 M
102 M
102 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,98x
1,98x
EV / Sales 2022
1,37x
1,37x
Nbr of Employees
431
431
Free-Float
77,6%
