    XLY   CA05335P1099

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

(XLY)
Auxly Cannabis : Quarterly Report - 2021 Q2 XLY Interim FS Final

03/03/2022 | 10:51am EST
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

Dated August 13, 2021

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars

Unaudited

As at:

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

$

31,735

$

21,214

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

Short-term investments

286

286

Accounts receivables (Note 5)

15,919

10,684

Biological assets (Note 6)

582

419

Inventory (Note 7)

50,727

43,797

Research contract costs

-

2,931

Prepaid expenses

1,633

873

Deposits (Note 12)

10,249

7,444

Other receivables

3,246

2,785

114,377

90,433

Non-current assets

85,094

95,354

Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 8)

Intangible assets, net (Note 9)

72,541

74,259

Goodwill (Note 9)

23,641

28,595

Long-term investments (Note 10)

19,927

5,026

Investment in joint venture (Note 11)

80,891

82,079

Long-term deposits (Note 12)

1,640

1,781

283,734

287,094

Assets held for sale (Note 25)

1,400

1,436

Total assets

$

399,511

$

378,963

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

19,301

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

27,241

Interest payable

419

6,563

Lease liability (Note 13)

1,261

1,473

Convertible debenture (Note 14)

8,331

-

Short-term debt (Note 15)

2,345

3,276

Deferred revenue

-

5,659

31,657

44,212

Non-current liabilities

8,788

9,410

Lease liability (Note 13)

Convertible debenture (Note 14)

92,886

110,525

Deferred tax liability

18,354

21,463

Other non-current liabilities

1,060

1,024

121,088

142,422

Liabilities held for sale (Note 25)

779

800

Total liabilities

153,524

187,434

Equity

432,147

394,574

Share capital (Note 16)

Reserves (Note 16)

112,850

98,047

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,138)

(21,952)

Deficit

(276,565)

(274,729)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

250,294

195,940

Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest

(4,307)

(4,411)

Total equity

245,987

191,529

Total liabilities and equity

$

399,511

$

378,963

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

  1. Genevieve Young Genevieve Young

2

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and

Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts Unaudited

For the periods ended:

Three months June 30,

Six months June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

$

29,551

$

41,703

Revenue from sales of cannabis products

$

8,320

$

18,787

Other revenue

-

66

-

70

Excise taxes

(8,699)

(1,519)

(11,685)

(2,982)

Total net revenue

20,852

6,867

30,018

15,875

Costs of sales

13,061

19,909

Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold

5,029

10,120

Inventory impairment (Note 7)

124

668

354

1,942

Gross profit excluding fair value items

7,667

1,170

9,755

3,813

Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6)

315

201

570

150

Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory

(1)

(15)

-

(195)

Gross profit

7,981

1,356

10,325

3,768

Expenses

12,066

21,271

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (Note 21)

13,608

26,350

Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9)

2,174

2,688

4,606

4,577

Interest expense (Note 22)

4,787

3,339

9,388

5,519

Total expenses

19,027

19,635

35,265

36,446

Other income/(loss)

75

191

Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10)

(4,521)

(4,636)

Interest accretion and other income

431

345

847

406

Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8)

(11,366)

(4,506)

(11,366)

(4,506)

Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses

16,995

(2,020)

21,063

(186)

Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11)

(2,494)

(996)

(2,953)

(1,781)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(571)

(1,056)

(1,179)

588

Total other income/(loss)

3,070

(12,754)

6,603

(10,115)

Net loss before income tax

(7,976)

(31,033)

(18,337)

(42,793)

Income tax recovery

4,291

567

4,330

567

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(3,685)

$

(30,466)

$

(14,007)

$

(42,226)

Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations (Note 26)

12,334

1,258

12,156

(173)

Net income/(loss)

$

8,649

$

(29,208)

$

(1,851)

$

(42,399)

Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company

$

8,658

$

(27,917)

$

(1,836)

$

(40,661)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

(9)

$

(1,291)

$

(15)

$

(1,738)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Fair value gain/(loss) on fair value through other comprehensive income investments -

not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (Note 10)

280

1,874

3,336

(702)

Currency translation adjustment - subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

319

675

597

(603)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

$

9,248

$

(26,659)

$

2,082

$

(43,704)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company

$

9,320

$

(25,503)

$

2,204

$

(41,845)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

(72)

(1,156)

$

(122)

$

(1,859)

Net income/(loss) per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

From continuing operations

$

(0.05)

$

(0.06)

From discontinued operations

0.02

0.00

0.02

(0.00)

Net income/(loss) per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.04)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.06)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

762,652,783

738,481,243

Basic and diluted

627,821,967

626,517,977

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars

Unaudited

For the periods ended:

Three months June 30,

Six months June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net loss for the period from continuing operations

$

(3,685)

$

(30,466)

$

(14,007)

$

(42,226)

Items not affecting cash:

124

354

Inventory impairment (Note 7)

668

1,942

Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory

1

15

-

195

Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6)

(315)

(201)

(570)

(150)

Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9)

2,620

2,262

5,158

4,187

Share-based compensation (Note 21)

960

1,282

1,166

2,699

Interest expense (Note 22)

4,353

1,909

8,539

3,649

Interest income (Note 11)

(390)

-

(753)

-

Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11)

2,494

996

2,953

1,781

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

1,179

-

1,401

-

Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10)

(75)

4,521

(191)

4,636

Income tax recovery

(4,291)

(567)

(4,330)

(567)

Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8)

11,366

4,506

11,366

4,506

Loss/(gain) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses

(16,891)

902

(16,703)

1,593

Cash used in operating activities before net working capital

$

(2,550)

$

(14,173)

$

(5,617)

$

(17,755)

Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 23)

(7,466)

6,960

(22,330)

(1,757)

Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

$

(10,016)

$

(7,213)

$

(27,947)

$

(19,512)

Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations

96

715

(681)

518

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(9,920)

$

(6,498)

$

(28,628)

$

(18,994)

Investing activities

$

-

$

637

Proceeds from sale of long-term investments (Note 10)

$

2,088

$

3,721

Proceeds on sale of subsidiary (Note 26)

1,307

-

1,307

-

Investment in joint venture

-

-

(900)

-

Purchase of capital assets (Note 8)

(4,061)

(4,486)

(5,268)

(12,095)

Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

$

(2,754)

$

(2,398)

$

(4,224)

$

(8,374)

Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations

(2)

-

(3)

(104)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(2,756)

$

(2,398)

$

(4,227)

$

(8,478)

Financing activities

$

-

-

Net proceeds from convertible debenture (Note 14)

$

8,648

$

8,648

Net proceeds from financings (Note 16)

25,366

-

43,975

-

Repayment of convertible debenture (Note 14)

-

-

-

(2,705)

Proceeds from warrants exercised

-

-

1,084

-

Proceeds from options exercised (Note 16)

1

117

1

117

Repayment of short-term borrowings

(1,026)

-

(931)

-

Repayment on long-term debt

-

-

-

(950)

Payment on lease liabilities

(281)

(391)

(556)

(935)

Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

$

24,060

$

8,374

$

43,573

$

4,175

Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations

(80)

(109)

(197)

(113)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

23,980

$

8,265

$

43,376

$

4,062

Cash provided by (used in) continuing operations

$

11,290

$

(1,237)

$

11,402

$

(23,711)

Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations

14

606

(881)

301

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

11,304

$

(631)

$

10,521

$

(23,410)

Cash position, beginning of period

20,431

21,355

21,214

44,134

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (Note 4)

$

31,735

$

20,724

$

31,735

$

20,724

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars

Unaudited

For the periods ended:

Three months June 30,

Six months June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Share capital

Balance - beginning of period

$

410,491

$

384,431

$

394,574

$

384,431

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

-

-

1,084

-

Shares issued on exercise of options

2

117

2

117

Shares issued as at-the-market offerings (Note 16)

1,823

-

1,823

-

Shares issued on financings, net of taxes (Note 16)

18,999

-

33,452

-

Shares issued as employee awards

832

-

832

-

Fair value transfer on exercise of warrants

-

-

380

-

Fair value transfer on exercise of options

-

54

-

54

Share capital - end of period

$

432,147

$

384,602

$

432,147

$

384,602

Reserves

Convertible debentures

Balance - beginning of period

$

29,752

$

29,150

$

29,752

$

29,150

Equity component of convertible debentures

-

495

-

495

Convertible debentures - end of period

$

29,752

$

29,645

$

29,752

$

29,645

Warrants

Balance - beginning of period

$

37,579

$

30,463

$

33,803

$

30,463

Warrants issued on financings (Note 16)

5,276

-

9,432

-

Fair value transfer to shares upon conversion

-

-

(380)

-

Warrants - end of period

$

42,855

$

30,863

$

42,855

$

30,863

Contributed surplus

Balance - beginning of period

$

34,698

$

31,648

$

34,492

$

30,231

Equity component of Imperial convertible debenture, net of taxes

5,418

-

5,418

-

Employee share options:

Share based compensation

128

1,282

334

2,699

Fair value transfer of exercise of options

(1)

(54)

(1)

(54)

Contributed surplus - end of period

$

40,243

$

32,876

$

40,243

$

32,876

Reserves - end of period

$

112,850

$

93,384

$

112,850

$

93,384

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Balance - beginning of period

$

(18,674)

$

(24,316)

$

(21,952)

$

(20,718)

Fair value changes in long-term investments (Note 10)

280

1,874

3,336

(702)

Currency translation adjustment

256

540

478

(482)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period

$

(18,138)

$

(21,902)

$

(18,138)

$

(21,902)

Deficit

Attributable to the Company

Balance - beginning of period

$

(285,223)

$

(202,047)

$

(274,729)

$

(189,303)

Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company

8,658

(27,917)

(1,836)

(40,661)

Ending deficit attributable to the Company

(276,565)

(229,964)

(276,565)

(229,964)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

Balance - beginning of period

$

(4,361)

$

(3,052)

$

(4,411)

$

(2,349)

Currency translation adjustment

63

135

119

(121)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(9)

(1,291)

(15)

(1,738)

Ending deficit attributable to non-controllable interests

(4,307)

(4,208)

(4,307)

(4,208)

Deficit - end of period

$

(280,872)

$

(234,172)

$

(280,872)

$

(234,172)

Shareholders' equity - end of period

$

245,987

$

221,912

$

245,987

$

221,912

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 15:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
