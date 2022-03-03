Auxly Cannabis : Quarterly Report - 2021 Q2 XLY Interim FS Final

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 Dated August 13, 2021 The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management.

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars Unaudited As at: June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets $ 31,735 $ 21,214 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4) Short-term investments 286 286 Accounts receivables (Note 5) 15,919 10,684 Biological assets (Note 6) 582 419 Inventory (Note 7) 50,727 43,797 Research contract costs - 2,931 Prepaid expenses 1,633 873 Deposits (Note 12) 10,249 7,444 Other receivables 3,246 2,785 114,377 90,433 Non-current assets 85,094 95,354 Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 8) Intangible assets, net (Note 9) 72,541 74,259 Goodwill (Note 9) 23,641 28,595 Long-term investments (Note 10) 19,927 5,026 Investment in joint venture (Note 11) 80,891 82,079 Long-term deposits (Note 12) 1,640 1,781 283,734 287,094 Assets held for sale (Note 25) 1,400 1,436 Total assets $ 399,511 $ 378,963 Liabilities Current liabilities $ 19,301 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,241 Interest payable 419 6,563 Lease liability (Note 13) 1,261 1,473 Convertible debenture (Note 14) 8,331 - Short-term debt (Note 15) 2,345 3,276 Deferred revenue - 5,659 31,657 44,212 Non-current liabilities 8,788 9,410 Lease liability (Note 13) Convertible debenture (Note 14) 92,886 110,525 Deferred tax liability 18,354 21,463 Other non-current liabilities 1,060 1,024 121,088 142,422 Liabilities held for sale (Note 25) 779 800 Total liabilities 153,524 187,434 Equity 432,147 394,574 Share capital (Note 16) Reserves (Note 16) 112,850 98,047 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,138) (21,952) Deficit (276,565) (274,729) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 250,294 195,940 Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest (4,307) (4,411) Total equity 245,987 191,529 Total liabilities and equity $ 399,511 $ 378,963 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021 and were signed on its behalf by: Genevieve Young Genevieve Young 2

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts Unaudited For the periods ended: Three months June 30, Six months June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue $ 29,551 $ 41,703 Revenue from sales of cannabis products $ 8,320 $ 18,787 Other revenue - 66 - 70 Excise taxes (8,699) (1,519) (11,685) (2,982) Total net revenue 20,852 6,867 30,018 15,875 Costs of sales 13,061 19,909 Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold 5,029 10,120 Inventory impairment (Note 7) 124 668 354 1,942 Gross profit excluding fair value items 7,667 1,170 9,755 3,813 Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6) 315 201 570 150 Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory (1) (15) - (195) Gross profit 7,981 1,356 10,325 3,768 Expenses 12,066 21,271 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (Note 21) 13,608 26,350 Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9) 2,174 2,688 4,606 4,577 Interest expense (Note 22) 4,787 3,339 9,388 5,519 Total expenses 19,027 19,635 35,265 36,446 Other income/(loss) 75 191 Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10) (4,521) (4,636) Interest accretion and other income 431 345 847 406 Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8) (11,366) (4,506) (11,366) (4,506) Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses 16,995 (2,020) 21,063 (186) Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11) (2,494) (996) (2,953) (1,781) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (571) (1,056) (1,179) 588 Total other income/(loss) 3,070 (12,754) 6,603 (10,115) Net loss before income tax (7,976) (31,033) (18,337) (42,793) Income tax recovery 4,291 567 4,330 567 Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,685) $ (30,466) $ (14,007) $ (42,226) Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations (Note 26) 12,334 1,258 12,156 (173) Net income/(loss) $ 8,649 $ (29,208) $ (1,851) $ (42,399) Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 8,658 $ (27,917) $ (1,836) $ (40,661) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (9) $ (1,291) $ (15) $ (1,738) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Fair value gain/(loss) on fair value through other comprehensive income investments - not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (Note 10) 280 1,874 3,336 (702) Currency translation adjustment - subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 319 675 597 (603) Total comprehensive income/(loss) $ 9,248 $ (26,659) $ 2,082 $ (43,704) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 9,320 $ (25,503) $ 2,204 $ (41,845) Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (72) (1,156) $ (122) $ (1,859) Net income/(loss) per common share $ (0.00) $ (0.02) From continuing operations $ (0.05) $ (0.06) From discontinued operations 0.02 0.00 0.02 (0.00) Net income/(loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ (0.00) $ (0.06) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 762,652,783 738,481,243 Basic and diluted 627,821,967 626,517,977 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars Unaudited For the periods ended: Three months June 30, Six months June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss for the period from continuing operations $ (3,685) $ (30,466) $ (14,007) $ (42,226) Items not affecting cash: 124 354 Inventory impairment (Note 7) 668 1,942 Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory 1 15 - 195 Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation (Note 6) (315) (201) (570) (150) Depreciation and amortization (Notes 8, 9) 2,620 2,262 5,158 4,187 Share-based compensation (Note 21) 960 1,282 1,166 2,699 Interest expense (Note 22) 4,353 1,909 8,539 3,649 Interest income (Note 11) (390) - (753) - Share of loss on investment in joint venture (Note 11) 2,494 996 2,953 1,781 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,179 - 1,401 - Fair value gain/(loss) for financial instruments accounted under FVTPL (Note 10) (75) 4,521 (191) 4,636 Income tax recovery (4,291) (567) (4,330) (567) Impairment of long-term assets (Note 8) 11,366 4,506 11,366 4,506 Loss/(gain) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses (16,891) 902 (16,703) 1,593 Cash used in operating activities before net working capital $ (2,550) $ (14,173) $ (5,617) $ (17,755) Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 23) (7,466) 6,960 (22,330) (1,757) Cash used in operating activities from continuing operations $ (10,016) $ (7,213) $ (27,947) $ (19,512) Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations 96 715 (681) 518 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,920) $ (6,498) $ (28,628) $ (18,994) Investing activities $ - $ 637 Proceeds from sale of long-term investments (Note 10) $ 2,088 $ 3,721 Proceeds on sale of subsidiary (Note 26) 1,307 - 1,307 - Investment in joint venture - - (900) - Purchase of capital assets (Note 8) (4,061) (4,486) (5,268) (12,095) Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations $ (2,754) $ (2,398) $ (4,224) $ (8,374) Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations (2) - (3) (104) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,756) $ (2,398) $ (4,227) $ (8,478) Financing activities $ - - Net proceeds from convertible debenture (Note 14) $ 8,648 $ 8,648 Net proceeds from financings (Note 16) 25,366 - 43,975 - Repayment of convertible debenture (Note 14) - - - (2,705) Proceeds from warrants exercised - - 1,084 - Proceeds from options exercised (Note 16) 1 117 1 117 Repayment of short-term borrowings (1,026) - (931) - Repayment on long-term debt - - - (950) Payment on lease liabilities (281) (391) (556) (935) Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations $ 24,060 $ 8,374 $ 43,573 $ 4,175 Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations (80) (109) (197) (113) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 23,980 $ 8,265 $ 43,376 $ 4,062 Cash provided by (used in) continuing operations $ 11,290 $ (1,237) $ 11,402 $ (23,711) Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations 14 606 (881) 301 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 11,304 $ (631) $ 10,521 $ (23,410) Cash position, beginning of period 20,431 21,355 21,214 44,134 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (Note 4) $ 31,735 $ 20,724 $ 31,735 $ 20,724 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4