Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLY   CA05335P1099

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

(XLY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/02 03:59:54 pm EDT
0.1250 CAD   +4.17%
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Auxly Cannabis Group Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
05/16AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP BRIEF : Cites Loss of $29.4 Million Relative to Same Period in 2021 Primarily Related to Net Impact of Near $25.7 Million Related to Closure of Auxly Annapolis and Auxly Annapolis OG Facilities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auxly Named Licensed Producer of the Year

06/02/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is thrilled to announce that the Company was named Licensed Producer of the Year at last night's O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala.  This award recognizes top service, top quality products and LPs that make a true contribution to the future as voted by the cannabis industry itself.

"We are proud and honoured to be named Licensed Producer of the Year," said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly.  "This award validates the hard work of an incredible team that has remained dedicated to our customers and our consumers. I want to thank everyone at Auxly, our customers, retail partners and our incredible consumers for all of their efforts and support.  This is really your award!  I'd also like to congratulate all of the other nominees; we at Auxly are humbled to be considered alongside this group of industry leaders."     

Along with Licensed Producer of the Year, Auxly received several additional nominations for its industry-leading brands and innovative product suite, including:

  • Brand of the Year for its award winning Back Forty brand;
  • Favourite Vaporizer with Foray's Mango Haze All-in-one Vape;
  • Favourite CBD & Topicals with Dosecann's award winning Daily CBD Relief Cream;
  • Favourite Product of the Year with Kolab Project's Live Terpene Sticks;
  • Favourite Edible Product with Kolab Project's Cherry Cola Pop Milk Chocolate Square; and
  • Favourite Capsules, Extracts, Concentrates with Kolab Project's THCA Diamonds.

Auxly is driven by a mission to help consumers live happier lives by consistently delivering new and exciting high-quality cannabis products under brands that consumers can trust and love.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auxly-named-licensed-producer-of-the-year-301560596.html

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Auxly Cannabis Group Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
05/16AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP BRIEF : Cites Loss of $29.4 Million Relative to Same Period in 2021 P..
MT
05/16AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP BRIEF : Net Loss From Continuing Op $39.846 Million Representing a Ne..
MT
05/16AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP BRIEF : Details 47% Increase in Net Sales Vs Q1 in 2021, Recorded Net..
MT
05/16Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Reports Impairment Changes for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/16Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/10Auxly to report first quarter 2022 financial results on may 16, 2022
AQ
04/20Lotus Ventures Inc. Announces Second Official Collaborative Strain Launch with Auxly Ca..
CI
04/07TSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
More news