    XLY   CA05335P1099

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.

(XLY)
  Report
Auxly Receives Approval to Begin Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange April 20, 2021

04/16/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX.

Auxly’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX at market open on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 under its existing symbol “XLY”. In connection with listing on the TSX, the last day of trading on the TSXV will be April 19, 2021 and the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSXV upon commencement of trading on the TSX. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “CBWTF.” Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Investor Relations:

For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: 
Email: IR@auxly.com
Phone: 1.833.695.2414

Media Enquiries (only): 

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:

Email: press@auxly.com 

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the listing of the Company’s common shares on the TSX; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to, whether: general economic, financial market, legislative, regulatory, competitive and political conditions in which the Company operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hugo M. Alves Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Lickver President
Brian Schmitt Chief Financial Officer
Genevieve Young Chairman
Christina Woollard Principal Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC.37.25%218
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION9.64%10 601
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.15.03%9 842
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD20.88%5 876
APHRIA INC.93.18%4 566
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-7.00%3 511
