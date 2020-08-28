AV Concept : (i) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020; AND (ii) RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES
0
08/28/2020 | 07:19am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 595)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020; AND
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM Notice") of AV Concept Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 30 July 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein should have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting held on 28 August 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll and the poll results in respect of each resolution were as follows:
Number of Shares voted
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(percentage of total number of
shares voted)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
395,920,590
0
financial statements and the reports of the
(100%)
(0.00%)
directors and auditor of the Group for the year
ended 31 March 2020.
2.
To declare a final dividend of HK2.50 cents per
395,920,590
0
share for the year ended 31 March 2020.
(100%)
(0.00%)
3.
a.
(i)
To re-elect Dr. Lui Ming Wah, SBS,
395,920,590
0
JP as a director of the Company.
(100%)
(0.00%)
(ii) To re - elect Mr . Lai Yat Hung
395,920,590
0
E d m u n d a s a d i r e c t o r o f t h e
(100%)
(0.00%)
Company.
b.
To authorise the board of directors to fix
395,920,590
0
the directors' remuneration.
(100%)
(0.00%)
Number of Shares voted
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(percentage of total number of
shares voted)
For
Against
4.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the
395,920,590
0
Company and to authorise the board of directors
(100%)
(0.00%)
to fix their remuneration.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the directors to
395,918,590
2,000
issue and allot additional shares of the Company
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
not exceeding 20% of the issued shares of the
Company as at the date of passing this resolution.
6.
To grant a general mandate to the directors to
395,920,590
0
repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding
(100%)
(0.00%)
10% of the issued shares of the Company as at the
date of passing this resolution.
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
395,918,590
2,000
directors to issue and allot shares under ordinary
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
resolution 5 by the number of shares repurchased
under ordinary resolution 6.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the Company had 908,663,302 shares in issue which was the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking for the AGM.
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
As stated in the Circular, Mr. Wong Ka Kit ("Mr. Wong") would retire at the AGM in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and he would not offer himself for re-election due to other commitments which required more of his time.
Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Company and the Board, and that there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange. Accordingly, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Wong retired from office as an Independent Non-executive Director. At the same time, Mr. Wong ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wong for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his term of service.
By order of the Board
AV Concept Holdings Limited
So Yuk Kwan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, Dr. So Yuk Kwan (Chairman), Mr. So Kevin Chi Heng and Mr. So Chi Sun Sunny and three independent non-executive directors, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, SBS, JP, Mr. Charles Edward Chapman and Mr. Lai Yat Hung Edmund.
