  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AV TECH Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8072   TW0008072000

AV TECH CORPORATION

(8072)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
31.40 TWD   -1.26%
12:15pGM's Cruise plans to enter 'a large number of markets' in 2023
11/11AV TECH Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
09/20AV LINK Unleashes 4K/60Hz AV Solutions at CEDIA EXPO
GM's Cruise plans to enter 'a large number of markets' in 2023

11/30/2022 | 12:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

DETROIT (Reuters) - Cruise, General Motors Co's robotaxi unit, plans to enter a "large number of markets" and scale operations up to "thousands of vehicles" in 2023, Chief Operating Officer Gil West told Reuters.

Cruise has announced plans to start offering rides in Austin and Phoenix, adding those cities to its current base in San Francisco. West said the company plans to expand to more cities in 2023.

"You'll likely see us expand the number of markets in a large number next year," he said. Cruise believes it can accelerate application of its technology to other cities using a "repeatable playbook" developed in San Francisco, Austin and Phoenix. That should start to deliver revenue numbers with more zeros in them, he said.

The planned launch of the Origin, designed as a purpose-built automated vehicle, "is a huge unlock" for Cruise because of its lower cost, West said.

Cruise is currently testing human-operated Origins in San Francisco. Volume production is expected to start in 2023. Up to now, Cruise has operated its limited service in San Francisco with a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

Cruise is also working to expand delivery services - a prototype of an Origin outfitted with lockers for goods is on the company's website. Walmart is an investor, and is currently testing Cruise delivery at eight stores in Phoenix. Delivery has "the potential to be a big part of the business," West said.

Wall Street will be watching Cruise closely in 2023. 

The decision by Ford and Volkswagen to pull the plug on their jointly-controlled automated vehicle operation, Argo AI, threw the entire automated vehicle sector into a tailspin. Investors have hammered the shares of public AV tech companies and driven a wave of consolidation deals.

Ford and VW said they saw no near-term profit in robotaxis. GM CEO Mary Barra is taking the opposite bet. She told analysts earlier this month to expect GM to keep spending $500 million a quarter, $2 billion a year on Cruise's expansion.

GM has said the operation can generate revenue of $50 billion a year by 2030. The shakeout in the AV sector has cleared the field for Cruise to grow. But Cruise faces competition from rival Waymo, which is already operating in Phoenix. Waymo is driving to expand its robotaxi and delivery businesses into Cruise's backyard in San Francisco and other markets Cruise could have in its sights.

Cruise must also compete with ride-hailing platforms Uber and Lyft. They have to contend with the costs of human drivers. Both companies have made efforts to automate ride services. Uber and Lyft already have millions of customers signed up. They also have experience dealing with local regulators who do not always welcome more competition for public transit or licensed cabs.

(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.03% 96.1743 Delayed Quote.-34.28%
AV TECH CORPORATION -1.26% 31.4 End-of-day quote.15.65%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.08% 39.32 Delayed Quote.-32.20%
LYFT, INC. -2.09% 10.54 Delayed Quote.-74.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.49% 139.9 Delayed Quote.-22.33%
WALMART INC. -0.95% 151.48 Delayed Quote.5.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 356 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net cash 2021 1 132 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 2 512 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart AV TECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AV TECH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih-Chung Chen Chairman & General Manager
Min Hui Lin CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Chih Ming Wang Independent Director
Yi Zhen Cai Independent Director
Hong Zhi Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AV TECH CORPORATION17.13%82
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.53%41 695
GARMIN LTD.-34.05%17 213
ALLEGION PLC-15.24%9 731
ADT INC.9.51%8 327
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.06%5 045