Ava Risk : Application for quotation of securities - AVA
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 10, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
AVA
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
171,325
10/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
67064089318
1.3
ASX issuer code
AVA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVAAB : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
171,325
10/2/2022
Issue date
10/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
171,325
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Securities are being issued as a result of vesting of Performance Rights issued under the Employee Share Plan.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.400000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The above estimate is reflective of the closing price of share traded on the ASX on 09/02/2022.
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
