Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ava Risk Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVA   AU0000010845

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

(AVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ava Risk : Application for quotation of securities - AVA

02/09/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AVA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

171,325

10/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

67064089318

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVAAB : PERFORMANCE SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

171,325

10/2/2022

Issue date

10/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

171,325

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Securities are being issued as a result of vesting of Performance Rights issued under the Employee Share Plan.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The above estimate is reflective of the closing price of share traded on the ASX on 09/02/2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ava Risk Group Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
05:49pAVA RISK : Application for quotation of securities - AVA
PU
01/20Ava Risk Group Limited Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the First Half Ended December 31,..
CI
01/05AVA RISK : Application for quotation of securities - AVA
PU
2021Ava Risk Group Signs Framework Deal With German Company
MT
2021AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
2021Ava Risk Group Signs Global Agreement with Dormakaba International Holding Gmbh, Effect..
CI
2021AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
2021AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
2021Ava Risk Group Limited announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
2021AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33,6 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2022 5,70 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net cash 2022 63,3 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 97,1 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ava Risk Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 AUD
Average target price 0,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Andrew Broomfield Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neville Joyce Group Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
David Cronin Non-Executive Director
Gwen Coutinho Manager-Group HR & Administration
Mark Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED-1.23%69
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.67%233 402
ERICSSON15.70%42 021
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.00%39 926
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.18%37 907
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.78%35 227