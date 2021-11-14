Ava Risk : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
1,900,000
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
200,000
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ACN
064089318
1.3
ASX issuer code
AVA
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
31/8/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
4/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
242,677,667
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
bought back
23,556,272
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
15/9/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
14/9/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
