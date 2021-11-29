Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ava Risk Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVA   AU0000010845

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

(AVA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ava Risk : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA

11/29/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

2,500,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

100,000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

064089318

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

31/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

18/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

AVA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

242,677,667

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

23,556,272

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

15/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

14/9/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ava Risk Group Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:50:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
11/16AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
11/14AVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
10/27Ava Risk Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Year 202..
CI
10/18AVA RISK : Completes Sale of Services Division
MT
08/31Ava Risk Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/30Ava Risk Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 23,556,272 shares, representing ..
CI
08/29Ava Risk Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/05AVA RISK : Names New CFO
MT
08/05Ava Risk Group Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
08/05Ava Risk Group Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33,6 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2022 5,70 M 4,07 M 4,07 M
Net cash 2022 63,3 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 102 M 72,7 M 72,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ava Risk Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42 AUD
Average target price 0,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Andrew Broomfield Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neville Joyce Group Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
David Cronin Non-Executive Chairman
Gwen Coutinho Manager-Group HR & Administration
Mark Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED-26.32%73
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.17%230 577
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.49.11%42 829
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.72.03%38 401
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.80%34 719
ERICSSON-5.00%33 939