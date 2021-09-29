Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Achievement of Pre-clinical Development Milestone in LG Chem Life Sciences Partnership

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, is pleased to announce that a pre-clinical development milestone has been achieved in the multi-target therapeutics development partnership with LG Chem Life Sciences ("LG Chem"), the life sciences division of the South Korean LG Group, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment.

Avacta and LG Chem have a multi-target therapeutics development agreement to develop Affimer® therapeutics in several disease areas. As part of the agreement, LG Chem has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise, on a world-wide basis, Avacta's Affimer® PD-L1 inhibitor with Affimer XT® serum half-life extension.

LG Chem has successfully completed certain pre-clinical in-vivo models in the PD-L1/XT programme leading to the selection of a pre-clinical candidate for further development towards the clinic and triggering an undisclosed milestone payment.

The partnership also provides LG Chem with rights to develop and commercialise other Affimer® and non-Affimer biotherapeutics combined with Affimer XT® half-life extension for a range of indications and Avacta could earn up to $55m in milestone payments for each of these new products. In addition, under the agreement Avacta will earn royalties on all future Affimer XT® product sales by LG Chem.

Dr. Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group, commented:

"I am delighted with the progress in our important strategic partnership with LG Chem. LG Chem is a world-class drug development partner with excellent biologics manufacturing and clinical development capabilities and a pioneering vision to develop innovative drugs.

"I am particularly pleased that we have achieved this significant milestone with a novel Affimer® bispecific product, which highlights the tremendous promise of the Affimer® platform."

About Affimer XT®

Affimer XT® is a system for extending the time a drug spends in the circulation ("serum half-life extension"). Affimer XT® comprises an Affimer® that binds to a large blood protein called Serum Albumin that is too large to be cleared rapidly from the circulation. Half-life extension can be achieved by linking Affimer XT® to a small drug such as an Affimer® PD-L1 inhibitor to make a bispecific drug molecule. A small drug that might otherwise be cleared through the kidneys in a matter of hours, will remain in the circulation for many days if attached to Serum Albumin via Affimer XT®. A long serum half-life increases the exposure of a tumour to the drug and potentially therefore improves the therapeutic effect.

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
02:12aAVACTA : Achievement of Pre-clinical Development Milestone in LG Chem Life Sciences Partne..
PU
09/15AVACTA : Lateral Flow Assay Testing for COVID-19 – Tackling asymptomatic spread
PU
09/09AVACTA : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
PU
09/06AVACTA : announces new appointments to the Scientific Advisory Board of its Therapeutics D..
PU
09/06Avacta Group plc Announces New Appointments to Scientific Advisory Board
CI
09/02AVACTA : Names Chief Scientific Officer For Therapeutics Unit
MT
09/02AVACTA : Appointment of Dr Fiona McLaughlin as Chief Scientific Officer of Avacta's Therap..
PU
09/02Avacta Group plc Appoints Fiona McLaughlin as Chief Scientific Officer of Therapeutics ..
CI
08/18Avacta Appoints Mark Goldberg as Non-Executive Director
CI
08/18AVACTA : Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,59 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
Net income 2021 -22,3 M -30,2 M -30,2 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,6x
EV / Sales 2022 56,1x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 113,00 GBX
Average target price 297,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC-0.88%383
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.10%88 281
BIONTECH SE239.21%74 169
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.34.48%69 209
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.23%64 363
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.16%47 582