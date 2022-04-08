Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:45:27 am EDT
88.13 GBX   +27.72%
02:09aAVACTA : AffyXell partners with Biocytogen and the Korea Non-clinical Technology Support Center
PU
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Avacta Group Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 06, 2022
CI
04/06AVACTA : Preliminary Results for the year ending 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : AffyXell partners with Biocytogen and the Korea Non-clinical Technology Support Center

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage oncology drug company and developer of powerful diagnostics based on its innovative Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, is pleased to announce that AffyXell Therapeutics ("AffyXell"), a joint venture between Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical ("Daewoong"), has entered into a collaboration agreement with Biocytogen, a Chinese company specialising in developing new biological drugs, and the Korea Non-Clinical Technology Solution Center ("KNTSC").

The collaboration is aimed at developing new immune disease in vivo models and carrying out proof-of-concept and toxicity testing of AffyXell's drug candidates using the developed disease models. These new models will benefit from Biocytogen's platform for gene editing, which creates mouse models capable of producing human antibodies. The collaboration is designed to improve the translation of AffyXell's programmes into human trials and accelerate drug development. The KNTSC's role in the collaboration is to provide the infrastructure and overall management for pre-clinical trials.

AffyXell was established in January 2020 by Avacta and Daewoong as a joint venture to develop novel mesenchymal stem cell ("MSC") therapies. AffyXell is combining Avacta's Affimer® platform with Daewoong's MSC platform such that the stem cells are genetically modified to produce and secrete therapeutic Affimer® proteins in situ in the patient. The Affimer® proteins are designed to enhance the therapeutic effects of the MSC creating a novel, next generation cell therapy platform.

For further information about the collaboration, please see: http://www.koreabiomed.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=13456

Dr Alastair Smith, CEO of Avacta, commented:

"The quality of pre-clinical disease models and their ability to translate into humans is critical for reducing risk and timelines associated with drug development. This collaboration has the potential to significantly accelerate AffyXell's programmes."

Sengho Jeon, Chief Executive Officer of Daewoong Pharmaceutical and AffyXell Therapeutics, said:

"Through this contract, the capabilities of the three companies can exert a synergistic effect, providing a foundation for speeding up the development of new drugs. In the future, we will further accelerate the development of cell gene therapy to overcome immune diseases and contribute to improving the quality of life of patients with incurable diseases."

Biocytogen CEO, Yuelei Shen, commented:

"We expect this contract to allow Affyxell to exert a synergistic effect on developing next-generation cell gene therapy for overcoming immune diseases based on our non-clinical animal model development and non-clinical experimental know-how related to immune diseases."

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
02:09aAVACTA : AffyXell partners with Biocytogen and the Korea Non-clinical Technology Support C..
PU
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Avacta Group Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 06, 2022
CI
04/06AVACTA : Preliminary Results for the year ending 31 December 2021
PU
04/06Avacta Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30AVACTA : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
PU
03/29AVACTA : to present pre-clinical data on AVA6000 at the American Association for Cancer Re..
PU
03/21Avacta Appoints Dr Christina Coughlin as Non-Executive Director
BU
03/21Avacta Appoints Dr Christina Coughlin as Non-Executive Director
CI
03/21AVACTA : Directorate Change
PU
03/16Avacta Sells Veterinary Division To Sweden's Vimian
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,50 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 28,1 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 43,4x
EV / Sales 2022 69,9x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 89,00 GBX
Average target price 187,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Scientific Officer-Diagnostics Division
Trevor J. Nicholls Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC-29.59%292
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.00%76 377
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.30%75 397
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.61%69 344
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-9.93%49 818
BIONTECH SE-35.36%40 416