Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Announces First Patient Dosed in AVA6000 Pro-Doxorubicin Phase I Clinical Trial

08/11/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Chemotherapy pro-drug harnessing proprietary pre|CISION linker technology designed to address safety limitations associated with standard-of-care doxorubicin
  • Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study initiated at Royal Marsden Hospital, London

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION platforms, is pleased to announce that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase I multicentre trial evaluating AVA6000, a novel pro-drug of Doxorubicin.

AVA6000 is Avacta’s first therapeutic based on its proprietary pre|CISION technology. The platform incorporates a substrate that is specifically cleaved by the protease fibroblast activation protein alpha (FAPα), which is upregulated in most solid tumours and at low background levels in healthy tissue, providing an activation mechanism to ensure localised release of chemotherapeutic agents from their pro-drug form. By activating chemotoxins only within the tumour microenvironment, systemic exposure to healthy tissues is limited, improving the safety and therapeutic potential of these cancer therapies.

Incorporating the pre|CISION platform, AVA6000 is a tumour-activated form of Doxorubicin. Anthracyclines such as Doxorubicin, a generic chemotherapy for which the market is expected to grow to $1.38bn by 2024, are widely used as part of standard of care in several tumour types, but their use is limited by cumulative toxicity, particularly cardiotoxicity. Avacta’s pre|CISION pro-drug approach is designed to reduce the systemic exposure of healthy tissues to the active chemotherapy, leading to improved safety and therapeutic index, potentially resulting in improved dosing regimens, better efficacy and better outcomes for patients.

The AVA6000 study is a dose-escalation Phase I study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic selected solid tumours, known to be FAP-positive. These cohorts will receive ascending doses of AVA6000 to determine the maximum tolerated dose and establish a recommended Phase II dose. The second part of the study is an expansion phase where patients receive AVA6000 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability and clinical activity at this recommended Phase II dose across selected tumour types. For more information visit www.clinicaltrials.com (NCT04969835)

The first patient has received their first dose of AVA6000 at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London. The Phase I study is being initiated across a small group of leading UK oncology centres with an established reputation for early clinical research in cancer. The dose escalation phase is anticipated to complete by Q2 2022 followed by completion of the dose expansion phase by Q2 2023.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group, commented:

The initiation of the first in human Phase I clinical study for AVA6000 marks the transformation of Avacta Life Sciences into a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is an outstanding achievement by the team and we are extremely proud of what has been achieved since we established the collaboration with Professor William Bachovchin at Tufts University Medical School to develop the pre|CISION technology for tumour targeting.

“We are delighted to be working on the AVA6000 study with global key opinion leaders in oncology drug development at world-class oncology clinical trial sites in UK on this important pro-drug approach to improving the safety and efficacy of chemotherapies.

“If the study shows that the pre|CISION technology is effective in reducing systemic toxicity of Doxorubicin in humans, then that will open up an extensive and proprietary pipeline for Avacta of next-generation pre|CISION pro-drug chemotherapies with significant clinical and commercial advantages in a chemotherapy market that is expected to exceed $74 billion by 2027.

I look forward to further updating the market when key clinical development milestones are achieved.”

Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, Avacta Life Sciences commented:

"The initiation of this AVA6000 Phase I trial is a significant and transformational milestone for Avacta . AVA6000 offers an opportunity to improve upon the current doxorubicin treatment paradigm for patients, either as a monotherapy or in combination. We look forward to the results from our AVA6000 first-in-human clinical trial as we strive to improve therapeutic index of doxorubicin for patients."

AVA6000 Principal Investigator Professor Udai Banerji, Deputy Director of the Drug Development Unit at The Institute of Cancer Research, London and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust commented:

“I am delighted that the first patient has now received AVA6000 in the first-in-human study. This drug harnesses our understanding of the tumour microenvironment to enhance drug delivery – targeting potent anticancer therapies to tumours and potentially sparing patients debilitating side effects. It is fantastic that efforts are being made to discover and develop smarter, kinder treatments.”

  1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doxorubicin-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-138-billion-by-2024-grand-view-research-inc-602613665.html
  2. https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/02/08/2171622/0/en/Cancer-Chemotherapy-Market-Value-Anticipated-To-Reach-US-74-3-Billion-By-2027-Acumen-Research-and-Consulting.html

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
04:48aAVACTA : Announces First Patient Dosed in AVA6000 Pro-Doxorubicin Phase I Clinic..
BU
03:15aAVACTA : Doses First Patient In Early Stage Study Of Cancer Drug
MT
08/04AVACTA : Starts Distribution of AffiDX COVID-19 Antigen Test
MT
08/04AVACTA : Update on AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test
PU
08/04Avacta Group plc Provides Update on AffiDX Lateral Flow Test
CI
07/14AVACTA : Diagnostic Division Achieves ISO 13485 Certification
PU
06/29AVACTA : Announces AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test Detects Delta Va..
BU
06/29AVACTA : AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test Detects Delta Variant
PU
06/29Avacta Group plc Announces AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test Detec..
CI
06/28AVACTA : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,59 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
Net income 2021 -22,3 M -30,9 M -30,9 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 308 M 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 61,1x
EV / Sales 2022 61,2x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 123,00 GBX
Average target price 297,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC7.89%426
BIONTECH SE410.92%108 015
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.51%85 836
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.74%64 576
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.08%63 830
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.87%51 989