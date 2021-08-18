Log in
Avacta : Directorate Change

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage oncology drug company and developer of powerful diagnostics based on its innovative Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, announces the appointment of Dr Mark Goldberg as Non-executive Director to the Board with immediate effect.

Dr. Mark Goldberg is a medical oncologist and haematologist on the faculty of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, a veteran biotech executive, and long-time American Cancer Society (ACS) and ACS Cancer Action Network (CAN) volunteer. Dr. Goldberg is the past-chair of the Eastern New England Area Board of the American Cancer Society and currently serves as a member of its national board of directors.

Dr. Goldberg currently serves on the boards of directors of ImmunoGen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, GlycoMimetics, Walden Biosciences, and Blueprint Medicines. Dr. Goldberg served on the board of directors of Audentes Therapeutics up to its acquisition by Astellas Pharma in 2020. Dr. Goldberg previously served on the executive management team of Synageva Biopharma from 2011-2014 and before that served in various management capacities of increasing responsibility at Genzyme Corporation from 1996-2011, most recently as senior vice president of clinical development.

Dr Mark Goldberg, commented:

'I find theAffimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms to be very innovative. I look forward to joining the Board and working with my new Board colleagues and the Avacta management team to develop novel therapies that will improve the lives of patients suffering from cancer.'

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group, commented:

'I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the Board. Mark is a vastly experienced biotech executive and oncologist and Avacta will benefit greatly from his future contributions to the strategy and vision for the therapeutic business.'

Dr Eliot Forster, Chairman of Avacta Group, commented:

'I am delighted that Mark will be joining the Board of Avacta. Mark's wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we progress our pipeline of proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms into clinical stage assets.'

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
