Avacta : Dr. Fiona McLaughlin BIO 2023 presentation

Dr Fiona McLaughlin, Chief Scientific Officer

Fiona is a highly experienced oncology drug developer, bringing over 25 years' experience in research and translational drug development in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, having led teams from early research through to clinical development. Fiona started her career at GlaxoSmithKline and has subsequently held leadership positions in multiple biotech companies including Vice President, Translational Research at Antisoma plc and Director of Pre-clinical Development at BTG plc (now part of Boston Scientific).

. Fiona received a PhD from the Haematology Department at Cambridge University and has a BSc in Biochemistry from Glasgow University.