  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-06-09 am EDT
109.00 GBX   -2.24%
04:58aAvacta : Dr. Fiona McLaughlin BIO 2023 presentation
PU
06/05Avacta Group plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
06/05Avacta sees shares rise on new equity payment for South Korea venture
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Dr. Fiona McLaughlin BIO 2023 presentation

06/10/2023 | 04:58am EDT
Transforming treatment outcomes for cancer patients

BIO June 2023

Dr. Fiona McLaughlin, Chief Scientific Officer

© Avacta Group plc 2023

Avacta Group plc

Our purpose is to improve patients' lives and grow shareholder value by developing novel cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics using our proprietary AFFIMER®® and pre|CISION™ platforms

Therapeutics

Harnessing our proprietary technologies to deliver innovative oncology drugs that transform treatment outcomes and improve cancer patients' lives.

Diagnostics

M&A led strategy to build an integrated and differentiated in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) business with global reach serving professionals and consumers

© Avacta Group plc 2023

2

Avacta Group plc Overview

Avacta Group plc

LSE: AVCT

~£300M market capitalisation

Therapeutics Division

  • Clinical stage oncology drug company based in White City, London, UK
  • R&D Centre: ~30 staff - majority PhD
  • Clinical Development Group established including Translational Sciences, CMC, Clinical Operations
  • In-housepre-clinical and clinical pipeline of novel cancer therapies based on the proprietary AFFIMER® and preCISION technologies
  • Global partnerships (oncology, autoimmune, cell and gene therapy)

© Avacta Group plc 2023

Diagnostics Division

  • In-vitrodiagnostics company based in Wetherby and Kent, UK
  • R&D Centre and plc Headquarters

• ~100 staff

`````

  • £18M revenue (FY23e)

3

Avacta Group plc Leadership

Dr Eliot Forster

Non-Executive Chairman

  • Over 25 years experience in pharma and Biotech.
  • 2015 - 2018 CEO of Immunocore Limited.
  • 2018 - 2023 CEO F-Star.
  • Held a number of senior roles in Pfizer where he became Head of Development and Operations for the EU and Asia.
  • Joined Avacta in 2018.

Dr Alastair Smith

Chief Executive Officer

  • Over 18 years experience as a life sciences public company CEO.
  • Science background with 13 years in academia - established a leading UK biophysics group.
  • Founded Avacta in 2006.
  • World class scientific and technical knowledge with a highly commercial mindset.

Tony Gardiner

Chief Finance Officer

  • Over 20 years senior financial and operational experience across multiple sectors.
  • 4 years as CFO of AIM listed Fusion IP plc, 5 years as Finance Director of Aedas/AHR Architects.
  • Joined Avacta in 2016.

© Avacta Group plc 2023

4

Therapeutics Division Leadership

Dr Fiona McLaughlin, Chief Scientific Officer

Fiona is a highly experienced oncology drug developer, bringing over 25 years' experience in research and translational drug development in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, having led teams from early research through to clinical development. Fiona started her career at GlaxoSmithKline and has subsequently held leadership positions in multiple biotech companies including Vice President, Translational Research at Antisoma plc and Director of Pre-clinical Development at BTG plc (now part of Boston Scientific).

. Fiona received a PhD from the Haematology Department at Cambridge University and has a BSc in Biochemistry from Glasgow University.

Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer

Neil has over 30 years' experience in drug development across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology. During this time Neil has held senior leadership positions in large to mid- sized global pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs. Neil has led several development programmes from pre-clinical to clinical leading to successful market approvals in Europe, US and Japan. Prior to joining Avacta, Neil was a member of the senior management team at Autolus, a leading CAR-T cell company, and played a major role in building a global and fully integrated organisation and in parallel implementing several CAR T-cell programmes across Europe and the United States.

© Avacta Group plc 2023

Karen Harrison - Chief Operating Officer

Karen Harrison is the Chief Operating Officer for Avacta Life Sciences. She is responsible for people and talent initiatives and processes. Karen has over 30 years of experience and has held notable positions throughout her career such as VP Global Talent for Astellas Pharmaceuticals, SVP Global Partnerships for Cielo Talent Inc and Managing Director for Wright Research (a talent mapping organisation). Karen brings with her expertise in talent acquisition, learning and development and culture and leadership. Karen is also a qualified Executive Coach.

5

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 8,03 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2022 -21,6 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net cash 2022 16,4 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 295 M 372 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 34,7x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 109,00 GBX
Average target price 206,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Scientific Officer-Diagnostics Division
Fiona McLaughlin Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC-5.22%372
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.17%86 051
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.97%79 960
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.74%27 702
BIONTECH SE-27.27%26 328
GENMAB A/S-9.01%25 199
