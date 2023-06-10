Avacta : Dr. Fiona McLaughlin BIO 2023 presentation

Fiona is a highly experienced oncology drug developer, bringing over 25 years' experience in research and translational drug development in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, having led teams from early research through to clinical development. Fiona started her career at GlaxoSmithKline and has subsequently held leadership positions in multiple biotech companies including Vice President, Translational Research at Antisoma plc and Director of Pre-clinical Development at BTG plc (now part of Boston Scientific).
. Fiona received a PhD from the Haematology Department at Cambridge University and has a BSc in Biochemistry from Glasgow University.
Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer
Neil has over 30 years' experience in drug development across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology. During this time Neil has held senior leadership positions in large to mid- sized global pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs. Neil has led several development programmes from pre-clinical to clinical leading to successful market approvals in Europe, US and Japan. Prior to joining Avacta, Neil was a member of the senior management team at Autolus, a leading CAR-T cell company, and played a major role in building a global and fully integrated organisation and in parallel implementing several CAR T-cell programmes across Europe and the United States.
Karen Harrison is the Chief Operating Officer for Avacta Life Sciences. She is responsible for people and talent initiatives and processes. Karen has over 30 years of experience and has held notable positions throughout her career such as VP Global Talent for Astellas Pharmaceuticals, SVP Global Partnerships for Cielo Talent Inc and Managing Director for Wright Research (a talent mapping organisation). Karen brings with her expertise in talent acquisition, learning and development and culture and leadership. Karen is also a qualified Executive Coach.