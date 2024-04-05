Glossary
FAP - Fibroblast activation protein TME - Tumour micro environnent
PREP - Prolyl endopeptidase - a protein coding gene HEK- Human embryonic kidney
HEK model - human embryonic kidney model, a cell line created for use in generating data
Xenograft - tissues transplanted from one species to another
PDX - Patient Derived Xenograft, which are models of cancer where the tissue or cells from a patient's tumour are implanted into a mouse.
HPAF-IIP - Human Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma cell line. WBC count - White blood cell count
PK - Pharmacokinetics
CAF - Cancer associated fibroblast Cleave - remove
Peptide - chain of amino acids that can bind to a warhead D-Ala-Pro - a peptide sequence providing exquisite selectivity for cleavage by FAPa
CGP-DOX - carboxybenzyl- Gly-Pro-doxorubicin, another modified version of doxorubicin
Osteosarcoma - a tumour of the bone
Cytotoxic - a substance or process that can damage cells or cause them to die
Anthracyclines - a class of drugs used in cancer chemotherapy Topoisomerases - enzymes that play essential roles in DNA replication
Neutropenia - a low number of white blood cells called neutrophils in the blood
Mucositis - when the mouth or gut is sore and inflamed Leukopenia - when the body doesn't have enough disease- fighting leukocytes in the blood
Febrile neutropenia - the development of a fever, alongside other signs of infection such as feeling unwell, shivers and shakes in a patient with neutropenia Thrombocytopenia - a deficiency of platelets in the blood. Cmax - maximum concentration
AUC - area under the curve (in this case showing overall exposure)
Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS) - a type of cancer that begins mostly in the soft tissues of the body Angiosarcoma - a type of cancer that forms in the lining of the blood vessels and lymph vessels
Solitary fibrous tumours (SFT) - growths of cells that can form in almost any part of the body.
Minor response (MR): A patient qualifies as MR with a 10-29% reduction in the sum of the LD, taking as reference the baseline sum of the LD with non-progression.
Partial response (PR): Using a cancer imaging scan and RECIST v1.1 analysis, a patient qualifies as PR with at least a 30% reduction in the sum of the longest diameters (LD) of the target lesions, taking as reference the baseline sum of the LD and non- progression.
