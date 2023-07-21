Avacta Group plc is a life sciences company. The Company is focused on improving people's health and well-being through targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics. It has two divisions: Diagnostics and Therapeutics. Its therapeutics division, which is a clinical-stage oncology drug developer, is building a wholly owned pipeline of novel Affimer immunotherapies and prelCISION tumour-targeted chemotherapies. Its lead program, AVA6000, is a prelCISION tumour-targeted form of the established chemotherapy doxorubicin. Its Affimer platform is a class of biotherapeutics based on a naturally occurring human protein. The Company's prelCISION targeted chemotherapy platform releases active chemotherapy in the tumor, which limits the systemic exposure that causes damage to healthy tissues and thereby improves the overall safety and therapeutic potential of these anti-cancer treatments. The Company's Diagnostics Division develops and supplies a range of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions.