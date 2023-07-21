Avacta Group PLC - Wetherby, England-based life sciences company developing targeted oncology drugs and diagnostics - Issues 3.8 million new shares of 10 pence each to settle quarterly principal of GBP2.6 million and interest repayment of GBP760,000. After settlement of the quarterly repayment, the principal remaining under the convertible bond will be reduced by GBP2.6 million to GBP44.2 million.
Current stock price: 99.00 pence
12-month change: down 11%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
