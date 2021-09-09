Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Avacta Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

09/09/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, will announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 30 September 2021.

Investor webinar

An investor webinar presentation by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer, will take place at 10:30am BST on Thursday, 30 September 2021.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and then click 'Add to meet' Avacta Group via the following link to join the webinar:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/avacta-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Avacta Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4,59 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
Net income 2021 -22,3 M -30,7 M -30,7 M
Net cash 2021 27,8 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 347 M 477 M 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 69,5x
EV / Sales 2022 69,1x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 138,50 GBX
Average target price 297,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC21.49%477
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.38%89 259
BIONTECH SE312.46%83 714
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.52%69 535
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.62%64 351
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.03%49 862