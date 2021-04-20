Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Clinical validation of AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test

04/20/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

98.0% clinical sensitivity for samples with PCR Ct values1 up to 31

Completing the technical data set for self-declaration of a CE mark for professional use in early May, followed immediately by commercial launch in Europe

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, is pleased to announce positive data from the clinical validation of its AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test. Data from the clinical study conducted in Europe on 98 positive COVID-19 samples demonstrate excellent performance in identifying the SARS-CoV-2 virus across a broad range of viral loads. These data will now be combined with stability and other performance data from ongoing studies to finalise the technical file for CE marking the AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test for professional use, allowing the Company to begin commercial roll-out in Europe in May.

The clinical evaluation of Avacta's lateral flow test was carried out at a single site in Europe with patient samples with viral loads confirmed by PCR. The study tested 98 positive samples (31 with Ct

Lateral flow rapid antigen tests are intended to provide a low cost means of identifying individuals with a high viral load that means they are more likely to infect others. Many factors affect whether an individual will infect others or not, as well as viral load, such as the circumstances and length of exposure. However, there is a growing consensus that a viral load as measured by PCR of Ct® SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test demonstrated 100% sensitivity for identifying infectious individuals in this range.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group, commented:

'I am delighted with the clinical data from this larger clinical study, which has robustly evaluated the AffiDX® antigen test with lower viral loads of Ct>26 as well as with higher viral load samples. The results are very impressive and marks a major step in obtaining a CE mark for professional use.

'As part of the study the same clinical samples were tested with two leading, commercially available lateral flow antigen tests, and the data show that the AffiDx® test had better clinical sensitivity across the range of Ct value and in particular at lower viral loads.

'We are completing the necessary assessment of the product from our manufacturing partner Global Access Diagnostics, including stability testing that will complete the technical file for CE marking, which we expect will happen in early May.

'We are very excited by the potential of this high quality SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test and we are looking forward to updating the market as we commercially roll-out the AffiDX® test in the coming months.'

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was considered inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Disclaimer: The AffiDX® SARS-Cov-2 rapid antigen test is not currently available for sale in the United States.

[1] Ct or cycle time indicates the number of cycles of amplification required before the virus gene can be detected by PCR. The higher the Ct value the more amplification that was needed to identify the virus in the sample, and therefore the lower the amount of virus present. Conversely, a high viral load means that there is more virus present and fewer amplification cycles are required to detect it mean a lower Ct value is returned.

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
02:08aAVACTA  : Clinical validation of AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test
PU
04/13AVACTA  : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
PU
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
04/06ABCAM  : Avacta Unveil Global Distribution Agreement For Reagents Used in Detect..
MT
04/06AVACTA  : Sells COVID-19 Research ELISA Affimer Reagents To Abcam
MT
04/06AVACTA  : Distribution Agreement with ABCAM plc
PU
03/24LIFE AT AVACTA : Interview with Carol Greenlees, Head of Clinical Operations
PU
03/09AVACTA  : Secures License Deal for Affimer Reagents with Biokit
MT
03/08AVACTA  : Shares Rise 8% as Rapid Antigen Test Confirmed to Detect COVID-19 Vari..
MT
03/08AVACTA  : Rapid Antigen Test Is Confirmed to Detect SARS-CoV-2 New Variants
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,10 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
Net income 2020 -15,3 M -21,4 M -21,4 M
Net cash 2020 48,0 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 585 M 819 M 820 M
EV / Sales 2020 131x
EV / Sales 2021 90,7x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 270,00 GBX
Last Close Price 234,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC105.26%819
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.78%84 193
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.26%56 783
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.03%52 343
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.95%44 084
BIONTECH SE83.37%36 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ