Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avacta Group Plc    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

04/13/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, will announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

Analyst briefing

A sell-side analyst briefing given by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer; and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, will be held by webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 9.30am BST on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the call. To confirm attendance, please email Avacta@fticonsulting.com and you will be sent the link to join.

The presentation will be posted on the Company's website at the following address: https://avacta.com/investors/documents-presentations

Investor webinar

An investor webinar presentation by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer; and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, will take place at 11:00am BST on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and then click 'Add to meet' Avacta Group via the following link to join the webinar:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/avacta-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Avacta Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
02:09aAVACTA  : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
PU
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
04/06ABCAM  : Avacta Unveil Global Distribution Agreement For Reagents Used in Detect..
MT
04/06AVACTA  : Sells COVID-19 Research ELISA Affimer Reagents To Abcam
MT
04/06AVACTA  : Distribution Agreement with ABCAM plc
PU
03/24LIFE AT AVACTA : Interview with Carol Greenlees, Head of Clinical Operations
PU
03/09AVACTA  : Secures License Deal for Affimer Reagents with Biokit
MT
03/08AVACTA  : Shares Rise 8% as Rapid Antigen Test Confirmed to Detect COVID-19 Vari..
MT
03/08AVACTA  : Rapid Antigen Test Is Confirmed to Detect SARS-CoV-2 New Variants
BU
02/24AVACTA  : Confident of Securing Regulatory Approval For Antigen Test Ahead of FY..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,85 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
Net income 2020 -15,1 M -20,7 M -20,7 M
Net cash 2020 47,5 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 657 M 904 M 904 M
EV / Sales 2020 158x
EV / Sales 2021 102x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 270,00 GBX
Last Close Price 262,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC130.53%904
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.76%81 977
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-9.62%55 220
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.64%49 486
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.48%45 479
BIONTECH SE49.07%29 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ