Avacta : Rapid Antigen Test Is Confirmed to Detect SARS-CoV-2 New Variants

Avacta’s AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow test detects both B117 ‘Kent’ and D614G variants of the virus

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of innovative cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, announces that the AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen lateral flow test detects the dominant new variants of the coronavirus, known as the B117, or ‘Kent’, variant, and the D614G variant, as well as the original strain.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, like most viruses, mutates over time into slightly different variants. Some of these variants are more infectious, and therefore more rapidly transmissible, and have the potential to become dominant strains.

Early on in the pandemic a variant referred to as D614G appeared, which rapidly became the dominant strain globally1. The B117 variant, which was first observed in Kent, is prevalent in the UK, has been found in more than 50 countries and, according to Professor Sharon Peacock (Professor of Public Health and Microbiology at Cambridge University) is likely to become the next dominant strain globally2.

Avacta has carried out analytical tests with the spike proteins isolated from both the B117 and D614G variants, and has confirmed that its AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen lateral flow test detects both of these variants as well as the original strain.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group commented:

“We are pleased to confirm that Avacta’s rapid antigen test detects the B117 strain, an important variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and one which is especially prevalent in the UK. We have also shown that our test detects the D614G variant, the current dominant global strain.

We will continue to monitor the performance of the Affimer reagents with future dominant variants as they become available to us. Since the Affimer reagents we use in Avacta’s range of SARS-CoV-2 tests do not bind in the region of the spike protein where the dominant mutations appear, we do not anticipate that the performance of the tests will be affected.

Now that we have developed a robust lateral flow test architecture, we can easily insert Affimer reagents that can be very rapidly developed for new variants if necessary, and indeed in response to any other future pandemic virus.

Our next key milestone is full clinical validation and CE marking of our lateral flow antigen test which we anticipate will be around the end of this quarter and I look forward to updating the market when that milestone is achieved.”

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was considered inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Disclaimer: AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test not currently for sale in the United States.

