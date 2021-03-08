Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avacta Group Plc    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta : Rapid Antigen Test Is Confirmed to Detect SARS-CoV-2 New Variants

03/08/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avacta’s AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow test detects both B117 ‘Kent’ and D614G variants of the virus

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of innovative cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION platforms, announces that the AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen lateral flow test detects the dominant new variants of the coronavirus, known as the B117, or ‘Kent’, variant, and the D614G variant, as well as the original strain.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, like most viruses, mutates over time into slightly different variants. Some of these variants are more infectious, and therefore more rapidly transmissible, and have the potential to become dominant strains.

Early on in the pandemic a variant referred to as D614G appeared, which rapidly became the dominant strain globally1. The B117 variant, which was first observed in Kent, is prevalent in the UK, has been found in more than 50 countries and, according to Professor Sharon Peacock (Professor of Public Health and Microbiology at Cambridge University) is likely to become the next dominant strain globally2.

Avacta has carried out analytical tests with the spike proteins isolated from both the B117 and D614G variants, and has confirmed that its AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen lateral flow test detects both of these variants as well as the original strain.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group commented:

“We are pleased to confirm that Avacta’s rapid antigen test detects the B117 strain, an important variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and one which is especially prevalent in the UK. We have also shown that our test detects the D614G variant, the current dominant global strain.

We will continue to monitor the performance of the Affimer reagents with future dominant variants as they become available to us. Since the Affimer reagents we use in Avacta’s range of SARS-CoV-2 tests do not bind in the region of the spike protein where the dominant mutations appear, we do not anticipate that the performance of the tests will be affected.

Now that we have developed a robust lateral flow test architecture, we can easily insert Affimer reagents that can be very rapidly developed for new variants if necessary, and indeed in response to any other future pandemic virus.

Our next key milestone is full clinical validation and CE marking of our lateral flow antigen test which we anticipate will be around the end of this quarter and I look forward to updating the market when that milestone is achieved.”

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was considered inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Disclaimer: AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Rapid Antigen Test not currently for sale in the United States.

Further information

1 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2895-3

2 https://www.itv.com/news/2021-02-11/covid-kent-variant-will-become-dominant-strain-globally-scientist-says

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
02:31aAVACTA  : Rapid Antigen Test Is Confirmed to Detect SARS-CoV-2 New Variants
BU
02/24AVACTA  : Confident of Securing Regulatory Approval For Antigen Test Ahead of FY..
MT
02/22AVACTA  : In Talks With UK Government Over Rollout Of 'Key' Antigen Test; Shares..
MT
02/22RE : Press Speculation
PU
02/18AVACTA  : Novel chemotherapeutic pro-drug approved for FIH trial in the UK
AQ
02/18AVACTA  : To Start Pro-Doxorubicin Drug Human Trials Following UK Regulator Appr..
MT
02/18AVACTA  : Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) for AVA6000 Appro..
BU
02/16AVACTA  : Rapid Antigen Test Shows 'Excellent' Results In Clinical Studies
MT
02/16AVACTA  : Results of Initial Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Antigen Test ..
PU
02/08AVACTA  : and Mologic Announce Commercial Partnership
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,85 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
Net income 2020 -14,8 M -20,5 M -20,5 M
Net cash 2020 47,1 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 498 M 687 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2020 117x
EV / Sales 2021 76,4x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 263,33 GBX
Last Close Price 199,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Amrik Basran Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC74.56%687
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.92%81 201
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.31%55 106
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.64%50 791
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.46%48 070
BEIGENE, LTD.16.60%27 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ