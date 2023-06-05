Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Avacta Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCT   GB00BYYW9G87

AVACTA GROUP PLC

(AVCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:57:10 2023-06-05 am EDT
111.70 GBX   +3.43%
07:08aAvacta sees shares rise on new equity payment for South Korea venture
AN
06/02Avacta : Annual Report and Accounts – 2021
PU
06/01FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain on Hopes of Slowing Inflation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avacta sees shares rise on new equity payment for South Korea venture

06/05/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Avacta Group PLC on Monday celebrated "rapid" progress on its joint venture in South Korea, following a second equity payment.

The Wetherby, England-based life sciences company said that the payment has increased its shareholding in AffyXell Therapeutics, which currently stands at 19%.

AffyXell is a joint venture to develop next-generation cell therapies between Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical in South Korea.

The exact shareholding will be determined following a formal valuation of AffyXell.

"We are delighted that such rapid progress has been made with the second target in our joint venture in South Korea. There is great potential for AffyXell's novel, engineered mesenchymal stem cell platform incorporating Avacta's Affimer technology to deliver significant improvements to the standard of care for patients with serious diseases," said Chief Executive Officer Alastair Smith.

"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at AffyXell and Daewoong to advance this cutting edge therapeutic platform."

Avacta shares were trading 2.8% higher at 111.00 pence each in London on Monday at afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVACTA GROUP PLC 3.43% 111.7 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
DAEWOONG CO., LTD. 1.01% 15060 End-of-day quote.-26.00%
All news about AVACTA GROUP PLC
07:08aAvacta sees shares rise on new equity payment for South Korea venture
AN
06/02Avacta : Annual Report and Accounts – 2021
PU
06/01FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain on Hopes of Slowing Inflation
DJ
06/01Avacta Group Buys Belgium's Coris Bioconcept
MT
06/01Sterling Lifted by Higher UK Real Yields, But This Could Change
DJ
06/01Avacta enhances rapid test portfolio with GBP7.4 million Coris buy
AN
06/01Avacta : acquires Coris Bioconcept, adding a broad range of marketed professional-use rapi..
PU
06/01Avacta Group plc acquired Coris Bioconcept SRL for £10.4 million.
CI
05/30Avacta : Notice of Annual General Meeting – June 2022
PU
04/28First Patient Dosed in the US in Avacta's AVA6000 Phase 1 Clinical Study
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,03 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2022 -21,6 M -26,9 M -26,9 M
Net cash 2022 16,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 293 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 34,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AVACTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Avacta Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVACTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 108,00 GBX
Average target price 206,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alastair MacLaughlin Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tony Peter Gardiner Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eliot Richard Forster Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Scientific Officer-Diagnostics Division
Fiona McLaughlin Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVACTA GROUP PLC-6.09%365
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.58%85 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.56%79 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.25%28 067
BIONTECH SE-28.02%26 058
GENMAB A/S-7.45%25 588
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer