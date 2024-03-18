Avacta Group PLC - Wetherby, England-based life sciences company developing oncology drugs and diagnostics - At annual general meeting on Monday, shareholders approved the resolution to issue 23.9 million placing shares and 10.9 million Rex offer share, both at 50 pence each. This raises gross proceeds of around GBP11.9 million and GBP5.4 million respectively. Combined with proceeds from an earlier firm placing and direct subscription, the shares for which were admitted to trading on March 4, Avacta has raised total gross proceeds of GBP31.1 million.
Current stock price: 51.00 pence, down 2.4% on Monday afternoon
12-month change: down 58%
