20,594,942 Ordinary Shares of AVADA Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 15-DEC-2021 to 17-DEC-2023.



All of the Existing Shareholders, Paul Fitton, Ann-Maree Robertson and Jo Willoughby have entered into voluntary restriction agreements (excluding the Committed Shares), which restrict them from selling, creating a security interest in or otherwise dealing in their Shares held until September 4, 2023.



Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreements each of the Sellers have entered into voluntary restrictions agreements which restrict them from selling, creating a security interest in or otherwise dealing in Shares received as consideration for their respective Acquisition until the date falling 24 months from the date of official quotation.