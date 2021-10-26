Log in
    AVDL   US05337M1045

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(AVDL)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - AVDL

10/26/2021 | 01:33am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ("Avadel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVDL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avadel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 15, 2021, Avadel issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company that the review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for FT218", Avadel's proposed narcolepsy treatment, "is still ongoing, and action will likely not be taken in October. The FDA informed the company that there are no information requests at this time and a new target action date will be provided as soon as possible." 

On this news, Avadel's stock price fell $1.54 per share, or 15.42%, to close at $8.45 per share on October 18, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-avadel-pharmaceuticals-plc---avdl-301408180.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
