Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd(ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") refers to its press release dated September 27, 2023 (Press Release) announcing a partnership with Bearn, which included references to AIG. AHI wishes to clarify that it does not have a relationship with AIG, as Bearn no longer has a relationship with AIG or with any AIG affiliate, including its majority owned affiliate Corebridge Financial.

The Company has accordingly deleted, and wishes to retract, the Press Release.

The CEO and Chairman of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has approved this release.

