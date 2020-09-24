Avalara : Announces 16 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 16 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions this quarter.

ArtBase is a customizable art management platform that allows art businesses to easily buy, sell, collect, and manage inventory.

is a customizable art management platform that allows art businesses to easily buy, sell, collect, and manage inventory. CartHook is a post-purchase upsell platform for Shopify stores. By giving their customers offers after the purchase, stores increase their AOV and build brand equity.

is a post-purchase upsell platform for Shopify stores. By giving their customers offers after the purchase, stores increase their AOV and build brand equity. Deck Commerce ’sorder management system (OMS) empowers direct-to-consumer retailers to offer seamless omnichannel customer experiences.

’sorder management system (OMS) empowers direct-to-consumer retailers to offer seamless omnichannel customer experiences. Evo-ERP is software for small and medium-sized businesses offering integrated accounting, inventory, warehouse, and manufacturing control solutions.

is software for small and medium-sized businesses offering integrated accounting, inventory, warehouse, and manufacturing control solutions. Facil-it is a web-based CMMS software solution for facility management that brings together all key operational activities into a single platform.

is a web-based CMMS software solution for facility management that brings together all key operational activities into a single platform. FOURA by Fourasoft is powerful and intuitive business management software, designed for Stage 2 businesses looking to enhance cross-functional team productivity and increased organizational efficiency.

is powerful and intuitive business management software, designed for Stage 2 businesses looking to enhance cross-functional team productivity and increased organizational efficiency. Freedom (ByDesign) provides turnkey software solutions to help Direct Selling, Party Plan, and MLM companies launch, run, and grow their business.

provides turnkey software solutions to help Direct Selling, Party Plan, and MLM companies launch, run, and grow their business. Fulfil is an operations-first ERP, built specifically for multichannel merchants in retail and wholesale.

is an operations-first ERP, built specifically for multichannel merchants in retail and wholesale. Imprezian360 is a pre-integrated suite of eight business automation apps for QuickBooks.

is a pre-integrated suite of eight business automation apps for QuickBooks. IQ Reseller ’splatform offers unique features for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) firms, IT resellers, and recyclers who sell, service, and recycle the global IT infrastructure.

’splatform offers unique features for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) firms, IT resellers, and recyclers who sell, service, and recycle the global IT infrastructure. LogiSense provides a cloud-based subscription billing platform that empowers businesses to easily launch new products globally, manage contracts, and configure even the most complex usage-based pricing rules.

provides a cloud-based subscription billing platform that empowers businesses to easily launch new products globally, manage contracts, and configure even the most complex usage-based pricing rules. Rubicon Cloud ERP is a suite of web-based business modules designed with an emphasis on usability, security, and scalability that provides rapid ROI.

is a suite of web-based business modules designed with an emphasis on usability, security, and scalability that provides rapid ROI. SubscriptionFlow provides businesses with access to tools, information, and resources to manage orders, billing, and revenue recognition with speed and flexibility.

provides businesses with access to tools, information, and resources to manage orders, billing, and revenue recognition with speed and flexibility. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform (from Plex Systems, Inc.) is a digital system of record that connects people, systems, machines, and supply chains; automates business processes; tracks data from the plant floor to the top floor; and delivers analytics for unmatched visibility, quality, and control.

is a digital system of record that connects people, systems, machines, and supply chains; automates business processes; tracks data from the plant floor to the top floor; and delivers analytics for unmatched visibility, quality, and control. Volusion V1 by WDS is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that makes it easy for a business to sell and manage an online store.

is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that makes it easy for a business to sell and manage an online store. WinMan is an integrated ERP solution designed to support manufacturers and distributors with their daily operations and help optimize their processes. It covers all aspects of manufacturing, distribution, CRM, financials, and associated functions for both single and multisite enterprises.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

