    AVLR   US05338G1067

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
80.41 USD   +8.41%
06:05aAvalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro Drives Compliance Automation with Next-Generation Technology
BU
06:02aAvalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants Automates Transfer Pricing Documentation
BU
05/12INSIDER SELL : Avalara
MT
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro Drives Compliance Automation with Next-Generation Technology

05/16/2022 | 06:05am EDT
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro, a new product that helps small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) simplify exemption certificate collection and compliance management. This new solution leverages AI and optical character recognition (OCR), expanding Avalara's existing exemption certificate management offerings for certificate review and validation.

Certain businesses and entities are exempt from paying sales tax on select taxable purchases, but are required to provide an exemption certificate to the vendor at the time of transaction. In our digital-first world, more tax-exempt sales are happening online and across multiple channels, requiring vendors to collect and validate exemption certificates quickly. However, for many businesses, the process of collecting, validating, and storing exemption certificates remains a manual, time-consuming, and error-prone process that can lead to costly audits.

The industry’s first AI-powered automation tool for exemption certificate management

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Pro is a new solution that helps businesses automate the creation, collection, completion, usage, and storage of exemption certificates and other sales tax compliance documents. ECM Pro delivers new and innovative capabilities for Avalara customers, with:

  • An automated document validation tool that leverages AI and OCR to automatically scan compliance documents for data entry and certificate validation, leading to increased accuracy, as well as time and cost savings
  • A reimagined user experience based on simplicity and customization that provides businesses with an easy-to-use dashboard for visibility into the status of exemption certificates
  • Access to more than 35 integrations into billing, ecommerce, and ERP systems, as well as a robust open API architecture for additional integration development, supporting best-of-breed integration solutions and key tasks from within leading ERPs​
  • A powerful integration that enables businesses to automatically request exemption certificates from customers at checkout, streamlining the certificate collection process
  • New tools for businesses to automate renewal requests for expiring certificates to help maintain ongoing compliance

“Until recently, tax-exempt transactions have usually taken place in person through paper-based processes. As more B2B sales happen online, the need for automated compliance document solutions has grown,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. “With Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro, businesses can use our AI-powered automation to manage larger numbers of exemption certificates with improved accuracy and efficiency, while also improving the customer experience across digital and in-person channels.”

Avalara acquired Tax Technology Services (TTS) in 2013 and Transaction Tax Resources, Inc. (TTR) in 2020 to create an industry-leading exemption certificate management product family, including Avalara CertCapture and TTR Exemption Certificate Management System (ECMS). With the introduction of ECM Essentials for small businesses in 2021, the launch of ECM Pro for SMBs, and future innovation for enterprise organizations, including Fortune 100 businesses, Avalara continues to add to its portfolio of compliance document management solutions for businesses of all sizes.

For additional information about Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro, please click here. Avalara will unveil ECM Pro at Avalara CRUSH Global. Register to attend here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AVALARA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 870 M - -
Net income 2022 -127 M - -
Net cash 2022 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -43,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 065 M 7 065 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 465
Free-Float 98,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 80,41 $
Average target price 123,57 $
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott M. McFarlane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mathradas President & Chief Operating Officer
Ross Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Fields Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Liz Armbruester Senior Vice President-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALARA, INC.-37.72%7 065
ADOBE INC.-28.50%191 575
WORKDAY INC.-33.27%46 241
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.51%45 577
AUTODESK, INC.-29.92%42 868
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.28%35 136