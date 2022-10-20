Avalara : acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth

In an effort to make integration of cloud-based tax technology even easier and more robust, Avalara acquired connector technology, hired a development team, and licensed other business assets from AppKnit, Inc. This acquisition furthers our ability to provide products and services specific to enterprise organizations and their partners, and extends our list of connectors that enable interaction between our tax compliance solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft.

"We're excited to see the expansion of Avalara-owned connectors. Avalara's innovative Oracle connector technology is intuitive and scalable, making Oracle and Avalara customers' lives easier. This is the next evolution in our efforts to marry best-in-breed technology and Oracle expertise," said Raghu Yelluru, former co-founder of AppKnit and current Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara.

The benefits of having this type of integration available and in-house are extensive:

Simpler implementation. Customers can contract and work directly with Avalara or they have the flexibility to choose their preferred implementation partner.

Extended features and functionality. Avalara's connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP is the most advanced Oracle connector on the market for supporting tax compliance automation. It offers best-in-breed customer experience capabilities (AI, automated testing) and an experienced Oracle development team that prioritizes innovation and customer experience for Oracle users.

Better technical support and fewer support issues. Customers have significantly fewer support issues when going live with Avalara's built-in connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.

Comprehensive testing. With over 130 automated tests (and counting) for new Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP releases, Avalara offers the most comprehensive testing tools to ensure tax compliance services get set up and done correctly.