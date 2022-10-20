Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avalara, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVLR   US05338G1067

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
93.48 USD   +0.03%
03:40pAvalara : acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth
PU
10/20Avalara, Inc.(NYSE:AVLR) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
10/20Avalara, Inc.(NYSE:AVLR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avalara : acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth

10/20/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In an effort to make integration of cloud-based tax technology even easier and more robust, Avalara acquired connector technology, hired a development team, and licensed other business assets from AppKnit, Inc. This acquisition furthers our ability to provide products and services specific to enterprise organizations and their partners, and extends our list of connectors that enable interaction between our tax compliance solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, and PeopleSoft.

"We're excited to see the expansion of Avalara-owned connectors. Avalara's innovative Oracle connector technology is intuitive and scalable, making Oracle and Avalara customers' lives easier. This is the next evolution in our efforts to marry best-in-breed technology and Oracle expertise," said Raghu Yelluru, former co-founder of AppKnit and current Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara.

The benefits of having this type of integration available and in-house are extensive:

Simpler implementation. Customers can contract and work directly with Avalara or they have the flexibility to choose their preferred implementation partner.

Extended features and functionality. Avalara's connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP is the most advanced Oracle connector on the market for supporting tax compliance automation. It offers best-in-breed customer experience capabilities (AI, automated testing) and an experienced Oracle development team that prioritizes innovation and customer experience for Oracle users.

Better technical support and fewer support issues. Customers have significantly fewer support issues when going live with Avalara's built-in connector for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.

Comprehensive testing. With over 130 automated tests (and counting) for new Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP releases, Avalara offers the most comprehensive testing tools to ensure tax compliance services get set up and done correctly.

What this integration means for digital transformation

Enterprise leaders around the world have been preparing their organizations for digital transformation for several years, shifting many of their platforms and channels to cloud-based systems.

The evolution of indirect tax compliance is moving fast, as evidenced by the many changes to tax laws and regulations throughout the U.S. and beyond. Adopting digital platforms and systems is no longer something enterprise organizations can delay - it's a critical task that can greatly impact its growth strategy and recovery. But just as important as the technology itself is how it's implemented. That's why systems integration, and the connectors that drive it, are critical to a business's success. It's one of the reasons why Avalara invests so heavily in developing and acquiring connectors to leading ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, point-of-sale, and billing systems.

We're excited to bring additional enterprise expertise and technology to Avalara. Learn more about our integration technology with Oracle here.

Disclaimer

Avalara Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVALARA, INC.
03:40pAvalara : acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth
PU
10/20Avalara, Inc.(NYSE:AVLR) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select ..
CI
10/20Avalara, Inc.(NYSE:AVLR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
10/20Avalara, Inc.(NYSE:AVLR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
10/19Avalara, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defi..
AQ
10/19Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC completed the..
CI
10/14Avalara, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
10/14Declaration of Voting Results by Avalara Inc
CI
10/14Avalara Shareholders Approve Sale to Vista Equity Partners
MT
10/14Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVALARA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 867 M - -
Net income 2022 -159 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 278 M 8 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 465
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AVALARA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avalara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott M. McFarlane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mathradas President & Chief Operating Officer
Ross Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Fields Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Liz Armbruester Senior Vice President-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALARA, INC.-27.60%8 278
ADOBE INC.-48.33%139 391
AUTODESK, INC.-29.93%42 529
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.48%39 375
WORKDAY INC.-46.37%37 506
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.11%34 433