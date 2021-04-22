Avalara : Announces 22 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 22 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its launch in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce 22 integrations with a broad variety of solutions this quarter.

1Retail Point of Sale adds the ability to process both a full suite of point-of-sale transactions as well as sales orders, invoices, and payments from a single, user-friendly retail system.

adds the ability to process both a full suite of point-of-sale transactions as well as sales orders, invoices, and payments from a single, user-friendly retail system. 360Winery is a user-friendly, end-to-end software that helps wineries track costs and manage all aspects of their business.

is a user-friendly, end-to-end software that helps wineries track costs and manage all aspects of their business. Allegro is a commodity trading and risk management solution for power and gas utilities, oil and gas producers, traders, and commodity consumers that provides users with position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls, and regulatory compliance. Allegro is a member of ION’s portfolio, which also includes Openlink, RightAngle, TriplePoint, and Aspect — supporting commodity organizations of any size, in any industry, and in any region.

is a commodity trading and risk management solution for power and gas utilities, oil and gas producers, traders, and commodity consumers that provides users with position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls, and regulatory compliance. Allegro is a member of ION’s portfolio, which also includes Openlink, RightAngle, TriplePoint, and Aspect — supporting commodity organizations of any size, in any industry, and in any region. Barn2Door helps farmers save time and grow sales by managing inventory online and automating orders across web, social, mobile, and email.

helps farmers save time and grow sales by managing inventory online and automating orders across web, social, mobile, and email. Bloom is a software, design, and creative services firm that has developed an advanced ecommerce and wine club solution for wineries on the Shopify platform.

is a software, design, and creative services firm that has developed an advanced ecommerce and wine club solution for wineries on the Shopify platform. Cirkuit Commerce offers out-of-the-box technical solutions to get businesses successfully and quickly selling online, with a focus on content and customers.

offers out-of-the-box technical solutions to get businesses successfully and quickly selling online, with a focus on content and customers. Commerce Science Corporation offers a fully automated, many-to-many turnkey application direct from end consumer to vendor, through a network of unlimited eStores and unlimited suppliers.

offers a fully automated, many-to-many turnkey application direct from end consumer to vendor, through a network of unlimited eStores and unlimited suppliers. InfinityX is intuitive, flexible, and fully integrated retail, credit collections, warehouse management, and distribution software.

is intuitive, flexible, and fully integrated retail, credit collections, warehouse management, and distribution software. Infor VISUAL delivers an end-to-end ERP solution that enables order-driven manufacturing companies to maintain a competitive advantage by delivering quality products on time.

delivers an end-to-end ERP solution that enables order-driven manufacturing companies to maintain a competitive advantage by delivering quality products on time. Island Pacific SmartOrder is a software solution that streamlines order management by bringing sales channels together, in one integrated system.

is a software solution that streamlines order management by bringing sales channels together, in one integrated system. MasterTools is a fully scalable ERP solution that combines all aspects of production planning, project management, shop floor control, inventory control, ecommerce, and financial analysis into a single system.

is a fully scalable ERP solution that combines all aspects of production planning, project management, shop floor control, inventory control, ecommerce, and financial analysis into a single system. Omnibasis has everything needed to power an online ecommerce presence with a full-featured solution enabling anyone to set up and manage an online store, take payments, and manage orders with no monthly fees.

has everything needed to power an online ecommerce presence with a full-featured solution enabling anyone to set up and manage an online store, take payments, and manage orders with no monthly fees. Oracle BRM provides a comprehensive solution for managing revenue by supporting key business processes that incorporate generation, capture, collection, and assurance of revenue.

provides a comprehensive solution for managing revenue by supporting key business processes that incorporate generation, capture, collection, and assurance of revenue. OrderPort combines modern software, hardware, and contactless payment processing within point-of-sale applications designed for wineries of all sizes.

combines modern software, hardware, and contactless payment processing within point-of-sale applications designed for wineries of all sizes. OroCommerce is a B2B ecommerce platform that provides a diverse range of B2B capabilities including personalization, localization, intelligent marketing tools, powerful reporting, and segmentation for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and brands.

is a B2B ecommerce platform that provides a diverse range of B2B capabilities including personalization, localization, intelligent marketing tools, powerful reporting, and segmentation for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and brands. PartStore.Online is an ecommerce platform for dealers in the industrial, marine, agriculture, forestry, and mining industries. Dealers are able to easily create their own online store and allow customers to add parts to their online orders directly from authorized manufacturer parts catalogs.

is an ecommerce platform for dealers in the industrial, marine, agriculture, forestry, and mining industries. Dealers are able to easily create their own online store and allow customers to add parts to their online orders directly from authorized manufacturer parts catalogs. PKI ERP by ProfitKey International is a software solution designed for small to midsize custom manufacturers that helps increase manufacturing efficiency and accuracy across inventory management, labor tracking, shop floor scheduling, and communications.

is a software solution designed for small to midsize custom manufacturers that helps increase manufacturing efficiency and accuracy across inventory management, labor tracking, shop floor scheduling, and communications. Rapid POS powered by NCR Counterpoint is a comprehensive omnichannel POS solution that helps retailers increase efficiency with inventory accountability, customer management, and advanced reporting. Rapid’s portfolio of enhancements and integrations empowers North American specialty retailers to scale in today’s competitive retail landscape.

is a comprehensive omnichannel POS solution that helps retailers increase efficiency with inventory accountability, customer management, and advanced reporting. Rapid’s portfolio of enhancements and integrations empowers North American specialty retailers to scale in today’s competitive retail landscape. Sage BusinessWorks provides an integrated solution with easy-to-use features and in-depth reporting to maximize efficiency, discover new revenue opportunities, and provide clear insights throughout the entire operation.

provides an integrated solution with easy-to-use features and in-depth reporting to maximize efficiency, discover new revenue opportunities, and provide clear insights throughout the entire operation. SAMPro is ERP accounting, field service, and construction management software designed for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, and other service contractors who have grown to need more efficiency and advanced systemwide automation.

is ERP accounting, field service, and construction management software designed for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, and other service contractors who have grown to need more efficiency and advanced systemwide automation. SAP Business ByDesign is cloud enterprise resource planning software sold and operated as software as a service by SAP SE. It is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

is cloud enterprise resource planning software sold and operated as software as a service by SAP SE. It is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises. Second Phase, a Billtrust Solution, offers a complete, B2B ecommerce solution that provides everything wholesale businesses needs to sell online.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005069/en/