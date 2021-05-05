Log in
    AVLR   US05338G1067

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
Avalara : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott McFarlane will present at:

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. ET (10:15 a.m. PT).
  • BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. ET (10:45 a.m. PT).

Chief Financial Officer Ross Tennenbaum will present at:

  • Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. PT).
  • Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Avalara investor relations website at investor.avalara.com. Archived replays will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentations.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 632 M - -
Net income 2021 -86,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -147x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 475 M 11 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 351
Free-Float 94,5%
Avalara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVALARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 203,43 $
Last Close Price 133,42 $
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott M. McFarlane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mathradas President & Chief Operating Officer
Ross Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Danny Fields Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Liz Armbruester Senior Vice President-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVALARA, INC.-19.09%11 475
ADOBE INC.-1.88%235 205
AUTODESK, INC.-8.39%61 427
TWILIO INC.1.04%58 573
WORKDAY INC.-1.02%57 853
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.24%47 160