Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avalara, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVLR   US05338G1067

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
79.76 USD   +4.85%
04/28BMO Capital Adjusts Avalara Price Target to $117 From $138, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/26AVALARA : Tennessee updates requirements for alcohol sellers and fulfillment houses
PU
04/25AVALARA : Iowa may expand August sales tax holiday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avalara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/02/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott McFarlane will present at:

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).
  • BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET).

Chief Financial Officer Ross Tennenbaum will present at:

  • Needham Technology and Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Avalara investor relations website at investor.avalara.com. Archived replays will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentations.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AVALARA, INC.
04/28BMO Capital Adjusts Avalara Price Target to $117 From $138, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/26AVALARA : Tennessee updates requirements for alcohol sellers and fulfillment houses
PU
04/25AVALARA : Iowa may expand August sales tax holiday
PU
04/25BofA Securities Downgrades Avalara to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $100 Fr..
MT
04/22IDC ANALYST CONNECTION : Ecommerce explosion makes sales tax compliance even tougher
PU
04/21AVALARA : 10 tips on how to manage sales tax compliance
PU
04/20Avalara to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022
BU
04/20AVALARA : Not minced or not not minced? Wacky Tax Wednesday
PU
04/19AVALARA : Mississippi is taxing more cloud computing services
PU
04/18INSIDER SELL : Avalara
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVALARA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 856 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net cash 2022 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -48,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 681 M 6 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 465
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AVALARA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avalara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 76,07 $
Average target price 155,29 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott M. McFarlane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mathradas President & Chief Operating Officer
Ross Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Daniel Fields Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Liz Armbruester Senior Vice President-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALARA, INC.-41.08%6 681
ADOBE INC.-30.17%187 086
WORKDAY INC.-24.34%51 882
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.46%49 757
AUTODESK, INC.-32.69%41 132
DATADOG, INC.-32.19%38 038