Dating apps: You can't swipe left on taxes

Online dating. I haven't - thanks to my wife - had to be in that world for more than 15 years. I don't have fond memories.



But one thing I didn't have to deal with back then was paying taxes on my electronic search for love. Today, most states that charge sales tax apply those taxes to online dating apps, said Kevin Hess, who is director of product management for Avalara.



It's not that legislators in those states are heartless, Cupid-hating demons. "I don't know of any state that specifically passed taxes on dating apps," Hess said. Instead, as taxes have been extended to more online services over time, dating services fell under states' general tax rules for all subscription-based memberships, he said.

Love and Taxes

Nexus, subscriptions and dating apps

Today, the terms of service for dating apps make it pretty clear that users are going to have to pay taxes to use the service. The fine print at Bumble.com, for example, notes that the price users are quoted for its premium service doesn't include any "taxes may be due." It goes on to specify that "if Bumble determines it has a legal obligation to collect a sales tax from you in connection with these terms, Bumble will collect such sales tax" on top of its monthly subscription charge. If a user decides not to let Bumble collect and remit the tax to the relevant jurisdictions, then it's up to the user to figure out how much tax they owe and where the money needs to be sent. Bumble also puts the users on notice that it's not responsible for paying any fines users may incur if they screw it up. It's pretty much the cold-shower section of the dating app. States took two main paths to taxing dating apps, Hess said. For states that already had a tax on membership services (like a monthly gym membership) it wasn't a big stretch to extend that tax to online services that bill on a subscription basis, like Ancestry.com or dating apps, he said. And - as in every other form of eCommerce - the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair opened the door for more states to extend taxes to cover dating apps, Hess said. Before Wayfair, an online dating service "never had to charge tax, because they never had physical nexus in those states," he said.



After Wayfair, dating apps had economic nexus wherever they had a critical mass of online seekers of love.

