Dating apps: You can't swipe left on taxes

Online dating. I haven't - thanks to my wife - had to be in that world for more than 15 years. I don't have fond memories.
But one thing I didn't have to deal with back then was paying taxes on my electronic search for love.
Today, most states that charge sales tax apply those taxes to online dating apps, said Kevin Hess, who is director of product management for Avalara.
It's not that legislators in those states are heartless, Cupid-hating demons. "I don't know of any state that specifically passed taxes on dating apps," Hess said.
Instead, as taxes have been extended to more online services over time, dating services fell under states' general tax rules for all subscription-based memberships, he said.
Love and Taxes
First off, let's be clear that we're not talking about the so-called "dating tax" that is the result of dating app platforms charging higher monthly fees for people over age 30. Nor are we talking about the critically acclaimed independent movie Love & Taxes (100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes).
We're talking about real taxes - sales tax, primarily - that are tacked on to the subscription fees you pay for the dating service and are described in the fine print of the apps' terms of service.
A lot of people are paying these taxes. Pre-pandemic, some 30% percent of U.S. adults reported having used an online dating app or website, according to Pew Research, which didn't distinguish between add-supported free services and premium pay sites. (There were 258.3 million U.S. adults in 2020, so 30% represents about 77.4 million people.)
That number has likely increased since the pandemic started. During the height of the lockdowns in March 2020, Tinder reported its users swiped (right or left) on a whopping 3 BILLION profiles.
People definitely find love online. About 12% of American adults told Pew they ended up in a real committed relationship or marriage with someone they met virtually. (That represents more than 15 million couples.)
The younger you are, the more likely it is you've had an online dating experience. Pew found that almost half of adults 18-29 had; compared to just over a third of those 38 to 49 and less than one-in-five adults over 50. This stands to reason: online dating has been around for more than 25 years, so it's always been part of the mating mix for today's young adults. (Match.com was founded in 1995, followed by eHarmony in 2000.)
Recent data shows that more than a million people a month are downloading Tinder, which is by far the most-popular U.S. dating platform. That's almost as much as the next three apps (Bumble, Hinge and Badoo) combined.
It's not just a U.S. phenomenon. Global dating apps revenue grew by 80% between 2015 and 2020, growing from $1.7 billion to nearly $3.1 billion - even though Bantr, the hugely popular dating app that sponsors AFC Richmond in the English Premier League - isn't actually real. (Apologies to anyone who hasn't binge-watched Ted Lasso.)
Nexus, subscriptions and dating apps
Today, the terms of service for dating apps make it pretty clear that users are going to have to pay taxes to use the service.
The fine print at Bumble.com, for example, notes that the price users are quoted for its premium service doesn't include any "taxes may be due."
It goes on to specify that "if Bumble determines it has a legal obligation to collect a sales tax from you in connection with these terms, Bumble will collect such sales tax" on top of its monthly subscription charge.
If a user decides not to let Bumble collect and remit the tax to the relevant jurisdictions, then it's up to the user to figure out how much tax they owe and where the money needs to be sent. Bumble also puts the users on notice that it's not responsible for paying any fines users may incur if they screw it up.
It's pretty much the cold-shower section of the dating app.
States took two main paths to taxing dating apps, Hess said.
For states that already had a tax on membership services (like a monthly gym membership) it wasn't a big stretch to extend that tax to online services that bill on a subscription basis, like Ancestry.com or dating apps, he said.
And - as in every other form of eCommerce - the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair opened the door for more states to extend taxes to cover dating apps, Hess said.
Before Wayfair, an online dating service "never had to charge tax, because they never had physical nexus in those states," he said.
After Wayfair, dating apps had economic nexus wherever they had a critical mass of online seekers of love.
For every thing there is a season
Today actually marks the end of online dating's peak season, which Match.com identifies as Dec. 26 through Valentine's Day. (The pinnacle is "Dating Sunday" - the first Sunday of January, when everyone who resolved to find love in the new year goes online to create dating profiles.)
If you're one of the millions who still will be looking for love online after today, I wish you more success than what I experienced. For me, online dating was like a series of bad job interviews: The information the hiring managers put online often wasn't accurate, and the interviewers had unrealistic expectations for the candidates they chose to meet for first-round interviews.
The worst was the woman who - after a reasonably fun first date - told me she liked me so much she was going to break up with her boyfriend so she could date me. I never met her boyfriend - and never saw her again - but I kinda think I did him a favor. Several months later, I met the woman who became my wife in a bar. It was all very analog.
For all of us who aren't going to be on Tinder, Bumble or OK Cupid anytime soon, well, that's just one more reason to establish close physical nexus with your valentine tonight and show them how grateful you are that you don't have to pay those dating apps sales taxes.
Cover photo by Canva