    AVLR   US05338G1067

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 02:58:00 pm
109.11 USD   -1.51%
04:28aAVALARA : A guide to state sales tax holidays in 2022
PU
01/06AVALARA TAX CHANGES 2022 : Global tax trends
PU
01/05AVALARA : 5 forces impacting beverage alcohol tax compliance in 2022
PU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Avalara, Inc. - AVLR

01/07/2022 | 02:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/compensation2/avalara-inc-information-request-form

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-an-investigation-concerning-possible-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-certain-officers-and-directors-of-avalara-inc---avlr-301456388.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
