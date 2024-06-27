When are stockholder proposals and director nominations due for next year's Annual Meeting?

Any proposals that a stockholder intends to present at our 2025 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must be received by us no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 27, 2025; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary of the 2024 Annual Meeting, notice must be received by us a reasonable time before we begin to print and mail the proxy materials for the 2025 Annual Meeting. Any such proposals also must comply with Rule 14a-8 regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in the Company's proxy materials. Proposals should be addressed to the Corporate Secretary, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., 540 Gaither Road, Suite 400, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

If you wish to submit a proposal (including a director nomination) at the 2025 Annual Meeting that is not to be included in next year's proxy materials, your proposal or director nomination must be submitted in writing between April 15, 2025 and May 15, 2025, to the Corporate Secretary, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., 540 Gaither Road, Suite 400, Rockville, Maryland 20850; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is advanced more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 30 days after the anniversary of the 2024 Annual Meeting, notice must be received not earlier than 120 days prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting and not later than 90 days prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting or the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is first made. Director nominations must include the information required by our bylaws, including, among other things: the full name, address and age of the proposed nominee; the proposed nominee's principal occupation or employment; the class and number of shares of capital stock of the Company owned of record and beneficially by such proposed nominee; the date or dates on which such shares were acquired and the investment intent of such acquisition; and such other information concerning such nominee as would be required to be disclosed in a proxy statement soliciting proxies for the election of such nominee as a director in an election contest (even if an election contest is not involved). You may contact our Corporate Secretary at the address above to obtain a copy of the relevant bylaw provisions regarding the requirements for making stockholder nominations. In addition to satisfying the foregoing requirements under our bylaws, to comply with the SEC's "universal proxy" rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees must include the additional information required by SEC Rule 14a-19(b).

What are "broker non-votes"?

When a beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" does not give instructions to the broker or nominee holding the shares as to how to vote on matters deemed to be "non-routine," the broker or nominee cannot vote the shares. These unvoted shares are counted as broker non-votes.

How are votes counted and how many votes are needed to approve each proposal?

Votes will be counted by the Inspector of Election appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will separately count, for the Director Election Proposal, votes "For," "Withheld" and broker non-votes and, with respect to the Stock Issuance Proposal, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, the Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal, the Auditor Ratification Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal votes "For" and "Against," abstentions and, if applicable, broker non-votes. The following table summarizes the minimum vote needed to approve each proposal and the effect of abstentions and broker non-votes.