540 Gaither Road, Suite 400
Rockville, Maryland 20850
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
To Be Held On August 13, 2024
Dear Stockholder of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), which will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be a virtual stockholder meeting via live audio webcast, with no physical in-person meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVTX2024. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting.
At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will vote:
- To elect the seven directors nominated by our board of directors (the "Board") and named herein to hold office for a one-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;
- To approve, for purposes of Rule 5635 of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock (i) in exchange for the outstanding shares of the Company's Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") and (ii) upon the exercise of the warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock issued on March 28, 2024, and (iii) as possible payment for the milestone obligations to the former stockholders of AlmataBio, Inc. ("Almata");
- To approve the Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Fourth Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan;
- To approve the Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan;
- To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024;
- To approve the adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for Proposals Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, and/or 5; and
- To conduct any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting.
This Notice and the Proxy Statement will serve as your guide to the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and provide detail on the virtual meeting format.
The record date for the Annual Meeting is June 17, 2024. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope that you will vote as soon as possible. Please review the instructions on each of your voting options described in the Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials. Additional instructions on how to vote can be found on pages 1 through 7 of the Proxy Statement.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Stockholders' Meeting to
Be Held on August 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and 2023 Annual Report to
Stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
/s/ Garry Neil, M.D.
Garry Neil, M.D.
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Rockville, Maryland
June 27, 2024
You are cordially invited to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the proxy mailed to you, or vote by Internet as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. A return envelope (which is postage prepaid if mailed in the United States) has been provided for your convenience. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote over the Internet during the Annual Meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder. You may revoke your proxy in the manner described in the Proxy Statement at any time before it has been voted at the Annual Meeting.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING
1
INFORMATION REGARDING THE BOARD AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
8
Independence of The Board of Directors
8
Board Leadership Structure
8
Role of the Board in Risk Oversight
8
Meetings of The Board of Directors
9
Information Regarding Committees of the Board of Directors
9
Audit Committee
9
Compensation Committee
10
Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
10
Other Board Committees
11
Stockholder Communications with The Board Of Directors
11
Code of Ethics
11
Corporate Governance Guidelines
12
Board Diversity
12
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
13
RISK FACTORS SUMMARY
14
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TRANSACTIONS
16
Description of the Transactions
16
Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations of the Merger
18
Background and Reasons for the Transaction
19
Description of Business
21
PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
34
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION
39
PROPOSAL 2: APPROVAL OF THE STOCK ISSUANCE PROPOSAL
41
PROPOSAL 3: APPROVAL OF THE EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN PROPOSAL
45
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
55
PROPOSAL 4: APPROVAL OF THE EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN PROPOSAL
56
PROPOSAL 5: RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
62
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
63
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
63
PROPOSAL 6: APPROVAL OF THE ADJOURNMENT OF THE ANNUAL MEETING IF
64
NECESSARY, TO CONTINUE TO SOLICIT VOTES
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
65
Executive Officers
65
Summary Compensation Table
65
Pay Versus Performance
68
Employment Agreements and Potential Payments Upon Certain Events
72
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End
75
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS
76
Related Person Transactions Policy and Procedures
76
Certain Related Person Transactions
76
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT HOUSEHOLDING OF PROXY MATERIALS
OTHER MATTERS
APPENDIX A - RISK FACTORS
APPENDIX B - AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
APPENDIX C - AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
APPENDIX D - ALMATABIO, INC. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND FOR THE PERIOD FROM APRIL 28, 2023 (DATE OF INCEPTION) TO DECEMBER 31, 2023
APPENDIX E - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ALMATABIO, INC. AND AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023.
APPENDIX F - AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED 2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN
APPENDIX G - AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. AMENDED AND RESTATED 2016 EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN
78
80
80
81
119
158
187
200
207
226
AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
540 Gaither Road, Suite 400
Rockville, Maryland 20850
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
August 13, 2024
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING
Why did I receive a notice regarding the availability of proxy materials on the Internet?
Pursuant to rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet. Accordingly, we have sent you a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") because the board of directors (the "Board") of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (sometimes referred to as the "Company" or "Avalo") is soliciting your proxy to vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), including at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. All stockholders will have the ability to access the proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or request to receive a printed set of the proxy materials. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the Internet or to request a printed copy may be found in the Notice.
We intend to mail the Notice on or about June 27, 2024 to all stockholders of record entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
How do I attend the Annual Meeting?
The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual stockholder meeting via live audio webcast, with no physical in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVTX2024 on August 13, 2024, using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card mailed to you. We recommend that you log in a few minutes before the Annual Meeting begins to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts. Online check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Information on how to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting is discussed below.
Who can vote at the Annual Meeting?
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2024 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On the Record Date, there were 1,034,130 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, outstanding and entitled to vote.
Can I ask questions at the Annual Meeting?
If you would like to submit a question, you may do so by joining the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVTX2024 and typing your question in the box in the Annual Meeting portal.
What if I need technical assistance accessing or participating in the virtual Annual Meeting?
If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual Annual Meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Stockholder Meeting log in page. Technical support will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
1
What am I voting on?
There are six matters scheduled for a vote at the Annual Meeting:
- To elect the seven directors nominated by our board of directors (the "Board") and named herein to hold office for a one-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Director Election Proposal");
- To approve, for purposes of Rule 5635 of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock (i) in exchange for the outstanding shares of the Company's Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") and (ii) upon the exercise of the warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock issued on March 28, 2024, and (iii) as possible payment for the milestone obligations to the former stockholders of Almata (the "Stock Issuance Proposal");
- To approve the Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Fourth Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan Proposal");
- To approve the Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal");
- To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (the "Auditor Ratification Proposal"); and
- To approve the adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for Proposals Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, and/or 5 (the "Adjournment Proposal").
What if another matter is properly brought before the meeting?
The Board knows of no other matters that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the accompanying proxy to vote on those matters in accordance with their best judgment.
How do I vote?
You may either vote "For" the nominees to the Board or you may "Withhold" your vote for any nominee you specify. For each of the other matters to be voted on, you may vote "For" or "Against" or abstain from voting.
Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name
If on June 17, 2024, your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (f/k/a American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC), then you are a stockholder of record. If you are a stockholder of record on the Record Date, there are four ways that you can vote your shares:
- Over the Internet (before the Annual Meeting). To vote over the Internet, access the proxy materials on the secured website www.proxyvote.com and follow the voting instructions on that website. Your Internet vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on August 12, 2024 to be counted.
- By telephone. To vote over the telephone, dial toll-free1-800-690-6903, using a touch-tone phone and follow the recorded instructions. You will be asked to provide the Company number and control number from the Notice. Your telephone vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on August 12, 2024 to be counted.
2
- By mail. To vote using a requested proxy card, simply complete, sign and date the proxy card that is delivered to you and return it promptly in the envelope provided. If you return your signed proxy card to us before the Annual Meeting, we will vote your shares as you direct. For your mailed proxy card to be counted, we must receive it before 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
- Over the Internet (during the Annual Meeting). Attend, or have your personal representative with a valid legal proxy attend, the virtual Annual Meeting by logging into www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVTX2024 on August 13, 2024, using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card that was mailed to you.
Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank
If on June 17, 2024, your shares were held, not in your name, but rather in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and the Notice is being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered to be the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As a beneficial owner, you must direct your broker or other agent regarding how to vote the shares in your account, or they will not be voted. You are also invited to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. To vote your shares at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a valid proxy from your broker, bank, dealer or other agent. Follow the instructions from your broker, bank, dealer or other agent included with these proxy materials, or contact your broker, bank, dealer or other agent to request a proxy form. See "What happens if I do not vote?" below for important information.
How many votes do I have?
On each matter to be voted upon, you have one vote for each share of common stock you owned at the close of business on June 17, 2024.
What happens if I do not vote?
Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name
If you are a stockholder of record and do not vote by Internet, either prior to or at the Annual Meeting, by telephone or by completing and mailing your proxy card, your shares will not be voted.
Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of Broker or Bank
The Auditor Ratification Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal are each deemed to be a "routine" matter. Therefore, if you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker or other nominee and you fail to provide instructions to your broker or nominee as to how to vote your shares on the proposal, your broker or nominee will have the discretion to vote your shares on such proposal. Accordingly, if you fail to provide voting instructions to your broker or nominee, your broker or nominee could vote your shares on the proposal in a manner that is contrary to what you intend. For example, if you are against the approval of the Auditor Ratification Proposal, but you do not provide any voting instructions to your broker, your broker can nonetheless vote your shares "For" the Auditor Ratification Proposal.
The Director Election Proposal, the Stock Issuance Proposal, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal and the Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal are each deemed to be a "non-routine" matter, and as a result, your broker or nominee may not vote your shares on the Director Election Proposal, the Stock Issuance Proposal, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal or the Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal in the absence of your instruction. See the discussion above for the impact in the event that you fail to instruct your broker to vote. If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker or other nominee, we strongly encourage you to provide voting instructions to the broker or nominee that holds your shares to ensure that your shares are voted in the manner in which you want them to be voted.
3
If you hold shares in "street name" and want to vote over the Internet during the Annual Meeting, you will need to ask your broker, bank, dealer or other agent to provide you with a valid legal proxy. Please note that if you request a legal proxy from your broker, bank, dealer or other agent, any previously executed proxy will be revoked and your vote will not be counted unless you vote over the Internet during the Annual Meeting or appoint another valid legal proxy to vote on your behalf.
What if I return a proxy card or otherwise vote but do not make specific choices?
If you return a signed and dated proxy card or otherwise vote without marking voting selections, your shares will be voted "For" the Director Election Proposal, the Stock Issuance Proposal, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, the Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal, the Auditor Ratification Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal. If any other matter is properly presented at the Annual Meeting, your proxyholder (one of the individuals named on your proxy card) will vote your shares using their best judgment.
Who is paying for this proxy solicitation?
We will pay for the entire cost of soliciting proxies. In addition to these proxy materials, our directors and employees may also solicit proxies in person, by telephone, or by other means of communication. Directors and employees will not be paid any additional compensation for soliciting proxies. We currently plan to retain Morrow Sodali as proxy solicitor to assist in the solicitation of proxies and will pay them a fee of approximately $12,500 for such services. We may reimburse brokerage firms, banks and other agents for the cost of forwarding proxy materials to beneficial owners.
What does it mean if I receive more than one Notice?
If you receive more than one Notice, your shares may be registered in more than one name or in different accounts. Please follow the voting instructions on each Notice to ensure that all of your shares are voted.
Can I change my vote after submitting my proxy?
Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name
Yes. If you are the record holder of your shares, you may revoke your proxy in any one of the following ways before the final vote at the Annual Meeting:
- You may grant a subsequent proxy by Internet;
- You may submit a subsequent proxy by telephone;
- You may submit another properly completed proxy card with a later date;
- You may send a timely written notice that you are revoking your proxy to our Corporate Secretary at 540 Gaither Road, Suite 400, Rockville, Maryland 20850; or
- You may vote over the Internet during the Annual Meeting (or have a personal representative with a valid proxy vote), although simply virtually attending the Annual Meeting will not, by itself, revoke your proxy.
Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of Broker or Bank
If your shares are held by your broker, bank or dealer as a nominee or agent, you should follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or dealer.
4
When are stockholder proposals and director nominations due for next year's Annual Meeting?
Any proposals that a stockholder intends to present at our 2025 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must be received by us no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 27, 2025; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary of the 2024 Annual Meeting, notice must be received by us a reasonable time before we begin to print and mail the proxy materials for the 2025 Annual Meeting. Any such proposals also must comply with Rule 14a-8 regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in the Company's proxy materials. Proposals should be addressed to the Corporate Secretary, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., 540 Gaither Road, Suite 400, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
If you wish to submit a proposal (including a director nomination) at the 2025 Annual Meeting that is not to be included in next year's proxy materials, your proposal or director nomination must be submitted in writing between April 15, 2025 and May 15, 2025, to the Corporate Secretary, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., 540 Gaither Road, Suite 400, Rockville, Maryland 20850; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is advanced more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 30 days after the anniversary of the 2024 Annual Meeting, notice must be received not earlier than 120 days prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting and not later than 90 days prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting or the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is first made. Director nominations must include the information required by our bylaws, including, among other things: the full name, address and age of the proposed nominee; the proposed nominee's principal occupation or employment; the class and number of shares of capital stock of the Company owned of record and beneficially by such proposed nominee; the date or dates on which such shares were acquired and the investment intent of such acquisition; and such other information concerning such nominee as would be required to be disclosed in a proxy statement soliciting proxies for the election of such nominee as a director in an election contest (even if an election contest is not involved). You may contact our Corporate Secretary at the address above to obtain a copy of the relevant bylaw provisions regarding the requirements for making stockholder nominations. In addition to satisfying the foregoing requirements under our bylaws, to comply with the SEC's "universal proxy" rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees must include the additional information required by SEC Rule 14a-19(b).
What are "broker non-votes"?
When a beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" does not give instructions to the broker or nominee holding the shares as to how to vote on matters deemed to be "non-routine," the broker or nominee cannot vote the shares. These unvoted shares are counted as broker non-votes.
How are votes counted and how many votes are needed to approve each proposal?
Votes will be counted by the Inspector of Election appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will separately count, for the Director Election Proposal, votes "For," "Withheld" and broker non-votes and, with respect to the Stock Issuance Proposal, the Equity Incentive Plan Proposal, the Employee Stock Purchase Plan Proposal, the Auditor Ratification Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal votes "For" and "Against," abstentions and, if applicable, broker non-votes. The following table summarizes the minimum vote needed to approve each proposal and the effect of abstentions and broker non-votes.
5
