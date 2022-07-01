Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVTX   US05338F1084

AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AVTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
0.5200 USD   +4.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avalo Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
KAPLAN GILLA
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. [AVTX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AVALO THERAPEUTICS INC. , 540 GAITHER ROAD, SUITE 400
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROCKVILLE MD 20850
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
KAPLAN GILLA
C/O AVALO THERAPEUTICS INC.
540 GAITHER ROAD, SUITE 400
ROCKVILLE, MD20850 		X

Signatures
/s/ Jennifer Zoltoski, by Power of Attorney 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 100% of the stock option will immediately vest on the date that it is granted.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:13pAVALO THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/20AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQCM : AVTX) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
06/14AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12AVALO THERAPEUTICS : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
06/07Top Premarket Decliners
MT
06/02Avalo to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/24AVALO THERAPEUTICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 2 PEAK Trial of AVTX-002 f..
PU
05/24AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Mind Medicine Names Schond Greenway as CFO
MT
05/18Avalo Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of Asthma Treatment Candidate
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,98 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,4 M 56,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 3,55 $
Spread / Average Target 610%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garry Arthur Neil President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Steven Joseph Boyd Chairman
Lisa Hegg Vice President-Research & Development Programs
Gunnar Magnus Modee Persson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-70.59%56
MODERNA, INC.-43.76%56 820
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.09%41 072
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%39 547
SEAGEN INC.14.45%32 570
CELLTRION, INC.-9.60%19 048