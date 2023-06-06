Avalon Acquisition : Business Combination Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023

Avalon Acquisition Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously announced, on September 21, 2022, Avalon Acquisition Inc. ("Avalon") entered into a definitive business combination agreement (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among Avalon, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("BCG," and as converted to a Nevada corporation, "Beneficient"), Beneficient Merger Sub I, Inc., a Delaware corporation and subsidiary of BCG, and Beneficient Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and subsidiary of BCG. Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, the parties have agreed to consummate certain transactions (collectively, the "Business Combination"), subject to the terms and conditions of the Business Combination Agreement.

On June 6, 2023, BCG entered into a Prepaid Forward Purchase Agreement, by and between BCG and RiverNorth SPAC Arbitrage Fund, L.P. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to, among other things, effect certain purchases of shares of Avalon Class A common stock ("Avalon Class A Common Stock") that would have been redeemed in connection with the special meeting of Avalon's stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve the transactions contemplated Business Combination Agreement (the "Forward Purchase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Forward Purchase Agreement, Purchaser has agreed to purchase shares of Avalon Class A Common Stock (the "AVAC FPA Shares") at a purchase price per share of $10.57 (for aggregate consideration of $25,000,000). The AVAC FPA Shares will not be redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting and will convert into shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Beneficient ("Beneficient Class A Common Stock") and Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Beneficient ("Beneficient Series A Preferred Stock") upon consummation of the Business Combination. The Series A Preferred Stock will convert in accordance with its terms to shares of Beneficient Class A Common Stock, and Purchaser will hold an aggregate of 2,956,480 shares of Beneficient Class A Common Stock following such conversion in respect of the AVAC FPA Shares (such shares of Beneficient Class A Common Stock, the "FPA Shares").

The $25,000,000 in proceeds (the "Disbursed Amount") in respect of the FPA Shares will be disbursed from the Avalon trust account following the consummation of the Business Combination. $5,000,000 of the Disbursed Amount will be disbursed to Beneficient, with the remaining $20,000,000 (the "Reserve Amount") to be disbursed to Purchaser to be held by Purchaser until the Maturity Date (as defined below) or until its earlier release per the terms of the Forward Purchase Agreement.

The Forward Purchase Agreement provides for two categories of FPA Shares:(i) 1,064,333 FPA Shares shall be categorized as "Purchased Shares" (the "Purchased Shares") and (ii) the remaining 1,892,147 FPA Shares shall be categorized as "Prepaid Forward Shares" (the "Prepaid Forward Shares"). If by the 10th anniversary of the close of the Business Combination, Purchaser has received less than $5,000,000, in gross proceeds from, and Purchaser has used good faith efforts to sell, the Purchased Shares, Beneficient has agreed to cause Beneficient Company Holdings, L.P. ("BCH") to issue Purchaser an amount of BCH Preferred Series A-0 Units (or such other senior most preferred security of Beneficient) as consideration for any shortfall amounts less than $5,000,000 from the sale of the Purchased Shares. Purchaser has agreed for the first six months following the Business Combination not to sell any Purchased Shares below $5.00 per share or to sell more than 10% of the daily trading volume of the Beneficient Class A Common Stock if the volume weighted average price of the Beneficient Class A Common Stock is between $5.00 and $8.00 for any such trading day.

For a period of two years following the closing of the Business Combination (the date on which such two-year period ends, the "Maturity Date"), Purchaser may sell the Prepaid Forward Shares at a price not lower than $10.57 per share. Upon consummation of any sales of Prepaid Forward Shares, Purchaser must remit $10.57 per share from the Reserve Amount to Beneficient. At the Maturity Date, any remaining Reserve Amounts shall be retained by the Purchaser and any unsold Prepaid Forward Shares shall be remitted to Beneficient.

