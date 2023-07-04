Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.963124 million compared to CAD 1.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.004 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 2.09 million compared to CAD 2.95 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.008 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.008 a year ago.