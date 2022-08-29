Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVL   CA05337L3048

AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(AVL)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:08 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.1400 CAD   +7.69%
11:21aINDUSTRY BULLETIN : Interest in establishing lithium battery materials supply chains in Canada continues to grow with German automakers now encouraged to provide support
PU
08/18Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project
AQ
08/18AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDUSTRY BULLETIN: Interest in establishing lithium battery materials supply chains in Canada continues to grow with German automakers now encouraged to provide support

08/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bulletins
INDUSTRY BULLETIN: Interest in establishing lithium battery materials supply chains in Canada continues to grow with German automakers now encouraged to provide support
August 29, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. ("Avalon" or the "Company") (AVL:TSX, AVLNF:OTCQB) is pleased to provide an update on the growing interest amongst major international automakers to take advantage of Canada's vast resources of the critical minerals needed in lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles.

In addition to attracting interest from GM, LG and Stellantis in Ontario, the Federal Government also announced on August 23 that Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz signed agreements with the government of Canada to secure access to lithium, cobalt and other raw materials used in electric vehicle batteries. Volkswagen ("VW") will ramp up efforts to source raw materials in Canada, according to a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will "offer Canadian suppliers an opportunity to act as raw material suppliers, refiners and processors" for the automaker, VW said in a statement. Mercedes-Benz will also explore opportunities for mining, refining and cell manufacturing in the country, as part of a separate memorandum.
https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/volkswagen-mercedes-benz-ev-canada-raw-materials-lithium-nickel/630502/

With the growing awareness of Avalon's plans to establish a new lithium refinery in Thunder Bay to produce lithium hydroxide, combined with all the recent news on the growing interest from international automakers to secure lithium supplies in Canada, the door is opening wider for Avalon to secure firm commitments from end-users that will support the Company's production plans. The recent news may have been the catalyst for the increased trading activity in the Company's shares on Friday with a volume of over 2.5 million shares and a 15% price increase.

In addition to the interest from Germany, there is also growing interest from Korea in accessing lithium battery materials here in Canada. The very first Korea/Canada EV/Battery Partnership Forum, supported by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA) will be held in Toronto on September 16 for Korean and Canadian manufacturers, as well as buyers, to engage in networking and building prospective business partnerships among those involved in the EV/Battery sector.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2022-korea-canada-1st-evbattery-partnership-forum-tickets-383105748607?aff=erelexpmlt

In the meantime, the Company continues to frequently participate in virtual conferences to outline the Company's vision for developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project soon to serve the growing demand for lithium battery materials along with growing demand in other markets, notably high strength glass-ceramic products.

The following is a list of recent presentations and interviews done by the Company's President, Don Bubar that can be accessed on-line through the provided links, along with a list of upcoming events where he will also be speaking.

  1. Mr. Bubar presented at the OTCMarkets Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference. Watch his presentation here:
    https://vic-batterymetals-aug22.hubb.me/fe/schedule-builder/sessions/950501
  2. Following the Company's news release issued on August 17, Mr. Bubar did a short interview with Daniella Atkinson organized by Stockhouse to discuss the news release content, It can be viewed here:
    https://themarketherald.ca/avalon-provides-update-on-separation-rapids-lithium-project-2022-08-18/
  3. Mr. Bubar did another short interview with Tracy Weslosky of InvestorIntel on July 28 where he provided updates on both Separation Rapids and East Kemptville. The interview can be viewed here:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSQoMYkINYM
  4. Avalon recently engaged O&M partners in New York to produce a 6 Minute CEO interview to help investors in their network get an overview on the Company's lithium business aspirations. It is very well illustrated and can be viewed here:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFUdG_Y34Q8

Upcoming events and presentations from Avalon.

Here are some of the upcoming events where Avalon will be presenting.

  1. September 14-15, 2022: Mr. Bubar will be participating in the Central Canada Resource Expo in Thunder Bay, Ontario where he will be a speaker and host a booth to meet individual investors. For more information:
    https://virtex.cencanexpo.ca/
  2. September 19-20, 2022: Mr. Bubar will be speaking at the Redefining Electrical Metals Conference in Calgary, Alberta.
    https://www.redefiningelectricialmetals.com
  3. October 27-28, 2022: Mr. Bubar will also be presenting at the Mining Investment North America Conference in Toronto. For more information:
    https://www.mininginvestmentnorthamerica.com/

Find more info on Avalon on the following social media sites:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avalon-advanced-materials/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AvalonAdvanced
YouTube: www.youtube.com/AvalonAdvancedMaterials
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AvalonAdvancedMaterials

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

Disclaimer

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 15:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
11:21aINDUSTRY BULLETIN : Interest in establishing lithium battery materials supply chains in Ca..
PU
08/18Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project
AQ
08/18AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Confe..
AQ
08/17Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project
CI
07/19MEDIA BULLETIN : Avalon Board Member Chief Harvey Yesno Featured in CIM Magazine's 2022 Na..
PU
07/13Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
07/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/20INDUSTRY BULLETIN : Avalon to Provide Project Updates on Lithium Battery Materials Plans a..
PU
06/03UPDATE : BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Lithium & Avalon Advanced Materia..
NE
05/26BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Metals & Avalon Advanced Materials
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -3,76 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net Debt 2021 1,86 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,7 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 203x
EV / Sales 2021 8 565x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald S. Bubar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. James Andersen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Alan L. H. Ferry Non-Executive Chairman
Naomi Johnson Independent Director
John E. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.18.18%41
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-29.82%19 902
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-32.66%16 224
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.76%9 537
ALROSA-45.57%7 916
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.14.48%7 729