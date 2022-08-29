INDUSTRY BULLETIN: Interest in establishing lithium battery materials supply chains in Canada continues to grow with German automakers now encouraged to provide support

August 29, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. ("Avalon" or the "Company") (AVL:TSX, AVLNF:OTCQB) is pleased to provide an update on the growing interest amongst major international automakers to take advantage of Canada's vast resources of the critical minerals needed in lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles.

In addition to attracting interest from GM, LG and Stellantis in Ontario, the Federal Government also announced on August 23 that Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz signed agreements with the government of Canada to secure access to lithium, cobalt and other raw materials used in electric vehicle batteries. Volkswagen ("VW") will ramp up efforts to source raw materials in Canada, according to a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will "offer Canadian suppliers an opportunity to act as raw material suppliers, refiners and processors" for the automaker, VW said in a statement. Mercedes-Benz will also explore opportunities for mining, refining and cell manufacturing in the country, as part of a separate memorandum.

https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/volkswagen-mercedes-benz-ev-canada-raw-materials-lithium-nickel/630502/

With the growing awareness of Avalon's plans to establish a new lithium refinery in Thunder Bay to produce lithium hydroxide, combined with all the recent news on the growing interest from international automakers to secure lithium supplies in Canada, the door is opening wider for Avalon to secure firm commitments from end-users that will support the Company's production plans. The recent news may have been the catalyst for the increased trading activity in the Company's shares on Friday with a volume of over 2.5 million shares and a 15% price increase.

In addition to the interest from Germany, there is also growing interest from Korea in accessing lithium battery materials here in Canada. The very first Korea/Canada EV/Battery Partnership Forum, supported by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA) will be held in Toronto on September 16 for Korean and Canadian manufacturers, as well as buyers, to engage in networking and building prospective business partnerships among those involved in the EV/Battery sector.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2022-korea-canada-1st-evbattery-partnership-forum-tickets-383105748607?aff=erelexpmlt

In the meantime, the Company continues to frequently participate in virtual conferences to outline the Company's vision for developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project soon to serve the growing demand for lithium battery materials along with growing demand in other markets, notably high strength glass-ceramic products.

The following is a list of recent presentations and interviews done by the Company's President, Don Bubar that can be accessed on-line through the provided links, along with a list of upcoming events where he will also be speaking.

Mr. Bubar presented at the OTCMarkets Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference. Watch his presentation here:

https://vic-batterymetals-aug22.hubb.me/fe/schedule-builder/sessions/950501 Following the Company's news release issued on August 17, Mr. Bubar did a short interview with Daniella Atkinson organized by Stockhouse to discuss the news release content, It can be viewed here:

https://themarketherald.ca/avalon-provides-update-on-separation-rapids-lithium-project-2022-08-18/ Mr. Bubar did another short interview with Tracy Weslosky of InvestorIntel on July 28 where he provided updates on both Separation Rapids and East Kemptville. The interview can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSQoMYkINYM Avalon recently engaged O&M partners in New York to produce a 6 Minute CEO interview to help investors in their network get an overview on the Company's lithium business aspirations. It is very well illustrated and can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFUdG_Y34Q8

Upcoming events and presentations from Avalon.

Here are some of the upcoming events where Avalon will be presenting.

September 14-15, 2022: Mr. Bubar will be participating in the Central Canada Resource Expo in Thunder Bay, Ontario where he will be a speaker and host a booth to meet individual investors. For more information:

https://virtex.cencanexpo.ca/ September 19-20, 2022: Mr. Bubar will be speaking at the Redefining Electrical Metals Conference in Calgary, Alberta.

https://www.redefiningelectricialmetals.com October 27-28, 2022: Mr. Bubar will also be presenting at the Mining Investment North America Conference in Toronto. For more information:

https://www.mininginvestmentnorthamerica.com/

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.