MEDIA BULLETIN: A Domestic Supply Chain of Critical Minerals Could Revolutionize Ontario's North-Interview with Avalon President and CEO Don Bubar

new business opportunities for First Nations communities," said Don Bubar. "I look forward to working closely with Harvey to inspire greater Indigenous business participation in sustainable development initiatives that will empower Ontario's new clean economy." Mr. Yesno sees an opportunity for First Nations communities and entrepreneurs to become bigger participants in economic development and move towards self-sufficiency. He hopes to see more First Nations people join corporate boards and secure senior leadership roles similar to his at Avalon: "Greater Indigenous participation at the boardroom level fosters inclusivity so we can move past the 'us versus them' mentality and make room for productive collaboration," he said. "The Indigenous worldview incorporates big picture thinking and integrates a variety of perspectives. This approach to problem- solving not only benefits

First Nations communities but can also benefit the country as a whole." Mr. Yesno also remarked that First Nations involvement in the mining industry spans back decades, and he seeks to inspire younger generations to get more involved. "During the Second World War, Indigenous peoples were heavily involved in mines around the Pickle Lakearea,andtheseindividualsarenow Elders who visit mines to contribute their Traditional Knowledge," he said. "My goal is to now inspire younger generations and raise awareness of the opportunities that exist, particularly with regards to a critical mineral like lithium which is needed to power everything from our cell phones to our computers to electric vehicles." Part of Mr. Yesno's role on Avalon's Board of Directors will include consulting on the Lilypad-Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium property which is located in the traditional territory of the Eabametoong First Nation (EFN), approximately 25 kilometres west of the community of Fort Hope. Mr. Yesno will facilitate early discussions and consultation with harvesters including