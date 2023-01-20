MEDIA BULLETIN: Transforming Northern Ontario into a Clean Tech Hub

ABy manda Graff

valon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL) is a Canadian

mineral development company that specializes in sustainably producing materials to support the burgeoning clean technology

market, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids Lithium project while continuing to advance its 100%-owned

Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium project, both located in Ontario.

Avalon recently secured a $1.95 million private placement to fund a winter deep drilling program at Separation Rapids where minimal drilling has been carried out on the primary lithium pegmatite resource known as the Big Whopper. Open for expansion below a depth of 250 metres, deeper drilling will assess the resource's ultimate size potential, and drilling is also planned for the new Snowbank lithium pegmatite discovery.

With a vision that extends beyond supplying critical minerals and rare earth elements to meet growing global demand, Avalon is building an end-to-end lithium battery materials supply chain in Northern Ontario. The company has selected a location to establishabatterymaterialsprocessing facility in Thunder Bay which offers proximity to an abundance of lithium resources and excellent transportation infrastructure, allowing the facility to strategically serve both domestic and international markets. Initially, the facility will be supplied with mineral concentrates derived from Separation Rapids, and eventually from other aspiring lithium minerals producers.

The development of a domestic battery materials supply chain will meet the needs of future electric vehicle (EV)