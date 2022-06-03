UPDATE: BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Lithium & Avalon Advanced Materials

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - UPDATED BROADCASTER SCHEDULE: On national TV Sat. June 4 & Sun. June 5, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Jn9uoTK8tM

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - BTV goes to see Dolly Varden as they advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTC Pink: LIMFF) - With a battery technology future just around the corner, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the EV market presents.

PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) - BTV visits PopReach, a digital media consolidator that's providing investors with exposure to a complementary portfolio of high digital assets.

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV discovers how E3's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLT) technology allows them to recover lithium efficiently and sustainably to service this burgeoning new economy.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - As consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, lithium demand rises. BTV explores how Avalon looks to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET

Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network - Sun June 5 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126357