Avalon GloboCare : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/30/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 29, 2022

AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38728 47-1685128
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100, Freehold, New Jersey07728

(Address of principal executive offices) (zip code)

646-762-4517

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share AVCO The NasdaqCapital Market

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting on December 29, 2022. Of the 99,984,439 shares of Common Stock outstanding on November 15, 2022, the record date, 71,284,782 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. The proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Proxy Statement. The proposals described below were voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the number of votes cast with respect to each proposal was as set forth below:

(1) Elect six directors until his successor is duly elected and qualified, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. The six directors receiving the highest vote were appointed to the board. The following Directors were elected to the board.

For Withheld
Wenzhao "Daniel" Lu 53,982,841 590,963
David Jin, MD, PhD 54,000,145 573,659
Steven A. Sanders 53,931,438 642,366
Wilbert J. Tauzin, II 53,984,652 589,152
William B. Stilley, III 53,939,369 634,435
Tevi Troy 53,939,946 633,858

(2) Ratify the appointment of MARCUM LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022. This matter was determined based on majority of the shares cast.

For Against Abstain
71,144,419 77,386 62,977

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.
Dated: December 30, 2022 By: /s/ Luisa Ingargiola
Name: Luisa Ingargiola
Title: Chief Financial Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avalon Globocare Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 15:27:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
