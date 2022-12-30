Avalon GloboCare : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 29, 2022

AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting on December 29, 2022. Of the 99,984,439 shares of Common Stock outstanding on November 15, 2022, the record date, 71,284,782 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. The proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Proxy Statement. The proposals described below were voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the number of votes cast with respect to each proposal was as set forth below:

(1) Elect six directors until his successor is duly elected and qualified, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. The six directors receiving the highest vote were appointed to the board. The following Directors were elected to the board.

For Withheld Wenzhao "Daniel" Lu 53,982,841 590,963 David Jin, MD, PhD 54,000,145 573,659 Steven A. Sanders 53,931,438 642,366 Wilbert J. Tauzin, II 53,984,652 589,152 William B. Stilley, III 53,939,369 634,435 Tevi Troy 53,939,946 633,858

(2) Ratify the appointment of MARCUM LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022. This matter was determined based on majority of the shares cast.

For Against Abstain 71,144,419 77,386 62,977

2