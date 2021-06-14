Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avalon GloboCare Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVCO   US05344R1041

AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.

(AVCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avalon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Avalon GloboCare Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AVCO

06/14/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) and Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd is fair to Avalon shareholders. In connection with the transaction, Avalon will issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio.

Halper Sadeh encourages Avalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Avalon and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Avalon shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Avalon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Avalon shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Avalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.
05:48pAVALON MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whet..
BU
09:47aAVALON GLOBOCARE  : to Acquire SenlangBio in All-Stock Deal
MT
09:16aAVALON GLOBOCARE  : Announces Execution of Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of..
PU
09:14aAVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
09:01aAvalon GloboCare Announces Execution of Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of..
GL
06/11Avalon GloboCare to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Investor Forum Durin..
GL
06/08AVALON GLOBOCARE  : To Present Its S-Layer and QTY Code Breakthrough Technology ..
AQ
05/14AVALON GLOBOCARE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/15EXOSOMES PIPELINE : Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveI..
AQ
03/30AVALON GLOBOCARE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,33 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2019 99,7x
EV / Sales 2020 71,0x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Avalon GloboCare Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David K. Jin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luisa I. Ingargiola Chief Financial Officer
Wen Zhao Lu Chairman
Meng Li Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Yan Cen Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.10.71%105
MODERNA, INC.109.49%87 874
LONZA GROUP AG16.32%54 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.87%46 658
CELLTRION, INC.-21.73%32 458
SEAGEN INC.-10.60%28 416