Avalon Holdings Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results
WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $16.4 million compared with $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.19 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the second quarter of 2020.
For the first six months of 2021, net operating revenues were $31.5 million compared with $27.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.5 million in the first six months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.37 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first six months of 2020.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 8,685
$ 9,088
$ 19,835
$ 20,221
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
3,283
1,361
4,624
2,396
Other golf and related operations
4,422
2,618
7,044
4,853
Total golf and related operations
7,705
3,979
11,668
7,249
Total net operating revenues
16,390
13,067
31,503
27,470
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
6,969
7,211
15,670
16,080
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,348
564
1,941
1,092
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,743
2,875
7,664
5,507
Depreciation and amortization expense
767
712
1,531
1,411
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,536
1,927
4,816
4,159
Operating income (loss)
27
(222)
(119)
(779)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(291)
(304)
(588)
(611)
Gain on debt extinguishment
877
-
1,964
-
Other income, net
126
103
213
181
Income (loss) before income taxes
739
(423)
1,470
(1,209)
Provision for income taxes
15
24
58
68
Net income (loss)
724
(447)
1,412
(1,277)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(18)
(12)
(46)
(29)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 742
$ (435)
$ 1,458
$ (1,248)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.19
$ (0.11)
$ 0.37
$ (0.32)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.19
$ (0.11)
$ 0.37
$ (0.32)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,875
3,899
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,929
3,875
3,927
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,451
$ 4,210
Accounts receivable, net
9,038
8,744
Unbilled membership dues receivable
1,102
585
Inventories
1,234
910
Prepaid expenses
766
730
Other current assets
51
80
Total current assets
16,642
15,259
Property and equipment, net
51,856
51,299
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,734
5,735
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,588
1,728
Restricted cash
2,856
3,885
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 78,720
$ 77,950
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,097
$ 1,594
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
271
333
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
552
529
Accounts payable
8,581
9,097
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,324
809
Accrued income taxes
59
43
Other accrued taxes
376
461
Deferred membership dues revenue
5,376
3,196
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,118
1,121
Total current liabilities
18,754
17,183
Long term debt, net of current portion
19,946
21,941
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
502
560
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,036
1,199
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
38,554
37,093
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(172)
(126)
Total shareholders' equity
38,382
36,967
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,720
$ 77,950
