Avalon Holdings Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $16.4 million compared with $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.19 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, net operating revenues were $31.5 million compared with $27.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.5 million in the first six months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.37 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first six months of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 8,685

$ 9,088

$ 19,835

$ 20,221















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,283

1,361

4,624

2,396 Other golf and related operations 4,422

2,618

7,044

4,853 Total golf and related operations 7,705

3,979

11,668

7,249















Total net operating revenues 16,390

13,067

31,503

27,470















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 6,969

7,211

15,670

16,080 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,348

564

1,941

1,092 Golf and related operations operating costs 4,743

2,875

7,664

5,507 Depreciation and amortization expense 767

712

1,531

1,411 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,536

1,927

4,816

4,159 Operating income (loss) 27

(222)

(119)

(779)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (291)

(304)

(588)

(611) Gain on debt extinguishment 877

-

1,964

- Other income, net 126

103

213

181 Income (loss) before income taxes 739

(423)

1,470

(1,209)















Provision for income taxes 15

24

58

68 Net income (loss) 724

(447)

1,412

(1,277)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (18)

(12)

(46)

(29) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 742

$ (435)

$ 1,458

$ (1,248)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.19

$ (0.11)

$ 0.37

$ (0.32) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.19

$ (0.11)

$ 0.37

$ (0.32)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,875

3,899

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,929

3,875

3,927

3,875

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,451

$ 4,210 Accounts receivable, net 9,038

8,744 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,102

585 Inventories 1,234

910 Prepaid expenses 766

730 Other current assets 51

80 Total current assets 16,642

15,259







Property and equipment, net 51,856

51,299 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,734

5,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,588

1,728 Restricted cash 2,856

3,885 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 78,720

$ 77,950







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,097

$ 1,594 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 271

333 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 552

529 Accounts payable 8,581

9,097 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,324

809 Accrued income taxes 59

43 Other accrued taxes 376

461 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,376

3,196 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,118

1,121 Total current liabilities 18,754

17,183







Long term debt, net of current portion 19,946

21,941 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 502

560 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,036

1,199 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,554

37,093 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (172)

(126) Total shareholders' equity 38,382

36,967 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,720

$ 77,950









SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation